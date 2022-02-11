I-83 northbound near Harrisburg is closed due to a collision.

According to PennDOT, a crash had shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 near the exits for Paxton Street and Route 283 as of around 6 p.m. on Friday.

According to 911 dispatches, the accident involved a tractor-trailer and multiple cars that ended up near the center median.

According to PennDOT, the incident occurred around 6 p.m., and all northbound lanes were closed by 6:05 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.