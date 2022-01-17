I added a dollar to my lottery ticket and won a (dollar)1 million jackpot – here’s how I did it.

I added one dollar to my lottery ticket and won a (dollar)1 million jackpot – here’s how I increased my winnings.

A lucky Mega Millions winner in Tennessee only needed an extra dollar to hit the (dollar)1 million jackpot.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, a ticket purchased prior to Tuesday’s drawing matched five of the six white-ball numbers required for the big (dollar)300 million payout.

The winner chose to pay an additional dollar for the Megaplier drawing, which doubled the prize for matching all white-ball numbers.

According to abc 6, the ticket was drawn at Ian’s Market in Dandridge and was the 336th to be sold in the state worth (dollar)1 million or more since January 2004.

Another player from Tennessee won (dollar)1 million on December 21, 2021, by matching 5 of the 5 white numbers drawn.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, January 14th, with a jackpot estimated to be worth (dollar)325 million.

This month, a man won (dollar)1 million in his fourth lottery win since 1999, bringing his total winnings to (dollar)4.6 million.

On January 6, Mike “Lucky” Luciano won his most recent prize from a (dollar)20 scratch-off ticket.

This is the 55-year-old’s fourth jackpot win, and his third major cash prize in the last six years.

According to the Pennsylvania Daily Times, Luciano won (dollar)500,000 in the state lottery last year.

He also won (dollar)3 million in 2016 and (dollar)100,000 in 1999, totaling (dollar)4.6 million in prize money.

Last year, Luciano told the Altoona Mirror, “I don’t know why I’ve been so blessed, winning big three times in my life.”

“Most people only want one win, and I know this is incredible.”

“However,” Luciano added, “I’m convinced no one wins this many times without playing more than they should.”

“It’s become a habit for me.”

After his recent wins, he said he noticed an increase in lottery ticket sales all around him.

He did, however, warn people against spending too much money and following in his footsteps.

He continued, “People shouldn’t do what I do.”

“I don’t want people to think it will happen to them,” she says. “I’m not ungrateful; this is unbelievable, and I couldn’t be more grateful it’s happening to me.”