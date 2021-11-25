‘I admire any author who can make me laugh out loud,’ Sophie Kinsella says in just a minute.

‘I admire any author who can make me laugh out loud,’ Sophie Kinsella says in a one-minute interview.

The New York Times best-selling author reveals what she’s reading, where she works, and which fictional character most closely resembles her.

I’m sitting in a café.

There’s a happy buzz going on.

Other tables have two people working on laptops – perhaps they’re writing novels – and a large display of muffins.

I may be forced to purchase one.

I’m currently reading Yaa Gyasi’s Transcendent Kingdom and re-reading David Lodge’s Small World before going to bed.

It’s hilarious and clever, and it’s a breeze to get into.

I always re-read before going to bed because if I start a new book that interests me, I’ll probably stay up all night to finish it.

Any author who has the ability to make me laugh out loud is someone I admire.

The first time I laughed out loud while reading was when I came across Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

I couldn’t believe a book could make me fall out of my chair.

I avoid sitting in front of a blank computer screen when I’m planning a book by hanging out at coffee shops or wandering around the shops.

When I’m plotting, however, I have a shepherd’s hut with a desk, some shelves, and large pinboards where I pin up file cards.

Harriet from Louise Fitzhugh’s Harriet the Spy, perhaps?

When I was a kid, she had a big influence on me, and I started wandering around with a notebook, looking for interesting stories in my neighbors’ gardens.

“Harriet the Spy didn’t have to put up with a boring old compost heap,” I remember thinking as I climbed the fence to peer over and saw nothing but a compost heap.

Emma Raducanu’s talent, strength, and poise have all inspired me.

I’m a huge supporter of your work.

Sophie Kinsella’s The Party Crasher is available now (Bantam, £20).

