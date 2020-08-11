‘I am a product of a child molester; do I deserve to be loved?’ RT speaks to victims of horrific Berlin pedophile abuse scandal

When a famed sex educator convinced Berlin authorities to house young orphans with known pedophiles, the bizarre scheme led to shocking abuses. Two of his victims spoke to RT in a revealing new documentary.

Dr. Helmut Kentler was a star amid the loosening of sexual morals that started in the 60s. A psychologist and sex educator, he lived as an openly gay man and would even by today’s standards be seen as a progressive. He set up his Pedagogical Center in Berlin to spread his ideas, and this center would eventually be tasked by the city’s senate with placing vulnerable children into care.

Kentler, in a shocking move that was supported by Berlin’s left-wing senate of the early 1970s, decided to house these boys with known pedophiles, well aware that these predators would have sex with them. That didn’t bother Kentler, who argues as recently as 1999 that pedophilia “can have a very positive effect on a boy’s personality development.” In a parliamentary hearing in 1981, he claimed that pedophiles made for great foster fathers, as they “fell in love with” the boys. The practice was allowed to continue until 2003.

While Kentler insisted the pedophiles made for loving parents, their victims told RT otherwise. “If you didn’t obey as willingly as he thought you should, there were beatings,” one victim told RT. The victim was housed with Fritz H., a convicted pedophile who raped at least nine boys in his care, some as young as six or seven.

Every day with this man was a struggle to survive.

He described how Fritz – a “psychopath” – allowed a malnourished and disabled boy to die in his care. Fritz gave him cheap food by force, and beat him if the poor child refused to take it.

Marcel Kramer died of a simple flu right before our eyes at the age of 21. He simply suffocated.

All the while, Kentler vouched for Fritz as a “trustworthy” guardian, and enjoyed the support of politicians, left-wing academics, and social welfare officials. At least three other pedophiles were signed up by Kentler as guardians, in a sordid scheme that played out for decades.

Kentler and Fritz are both dead. Although some senators have pushed for an investigation into the scandal, files detailing the full extent of the abuse, as well as its enablers, are still under lock and key in the city archives.

“Those responsible are still sitting in their offices or have retired,” one of the victims told RT, adding that one politician responsible is still serving with Germany’s Social Democratic Party. Life for the victims is, however, a daily struggle. “Sometimes you lose the will to live,” one explained.

You think ‘why? I’m a person who does not deserve to be loved. I was, and still am, a product of a child molester.’

Watch the shocking documentary to learn more about Kentler’s legacy of abuse, and its impact on his victims.