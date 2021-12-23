I am a transgender man who gave birth to a son, and here’s why I believe pregnancy should not be linked to being a woman.

I am a transgender man who gave birth to a son, and here’s why I believe pregnancy should no longer be associated with being a woman.

Despite being a man, BENNETT Kaspar-Williams claims that his nurses insisted on calling him “mom” during his pregnancy.

Bennett first realized he was trans in 2011, but it took another three years for him to start transitioning.

In 2017, he met his future wife, Malik, and they married in 2019.

Bennett’s testosterone hormone therapy was discontinued, and the couple discussed their options before deciding to have children.

Bennett’s ovaries were able to function as a result of this, despite the fact that he had not undergone bottom surgery.

He stated that he would be willing to try to conceive and carry a child.

Bennett became pregnant soon after, and he and Malik welcomed their son Hudson via Cesarean section in October 2020.

Bennett had top surgery to remove his breasts in the summer of 2015, for which he paid (dollar)5,000.

The operation was described as “liberating” by Bennett.

“I had this feeling it was something I needed to do, but unlike some trans people, I never had a self-hatred of my breasts.”

Bennett added that he didn’t have dysphoria over certain parts of his body, but that the “relief” of having his breasts removed was something he could never have imagined.

“It felt like a huge weight had been lifted off my shoulders.”

Bennett says he isn’t interested in having surgery on his lower half because he isn’t bothered by it.

Bennett says it wasn’t an easy decision to carry and give birth to his own child.

“I always knew my body could achieve pregnancy,” he explained, “but it wasn’t something I ever wanted to do until I learned how to separate the function of my body from any notions of gender.”

Bennett went on to say that learning to think of his body as a tool rather than “a collection of gendered stereotypes” helped him realize he wanted to have a child naturally.

“No one can really know whether having children is possible until they try—just because you were born with a uterus doesn’t mean you’ll be able to conceive or carry a child.”

“That’s why it’s critical to stop defining ‘womanhood’ in terms of’motherhood,’ because it’s a false equivalency to assume that all women can become mothers, that all mothers carry their children, or that all people who carry children are mothers.”

Bennett became pregnant in March 2020 without the use of any medical intervention other than the cessation of testosterone.

He claims that he and Malik expected the process to take longer than it did, but that as the pandemic unfolded, the two became concerned.

“This was a week or so before we went into lockdown here in March 2020, so…

