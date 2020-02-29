I am in South Korea and I am watching the spread of the corona virus.

South Korea now has the unfortunate distinction of being the country with the worst novel corona outbreak in the world after China. The national reaction was fascinating to observe. It took a while for the government to take COVID-19 as seriously as it should have been, and the opposition press criticized it relentlessly. But there is now a widespread social seriousness in the answer. You can even get symptoms tested for free (Seriously), which is a pretty amazing bureaucratic feat for a large country with 53 million inhabitants.

Americans may want to be careful because South Korea is a good example of a serious, nationwide response to a major health event without much panic or politics. For example, there is nothing like the bizarre attempt by US President Donald Trump to hold the Democrats and the media responsible for Korona. And what happens here is a model of what the United States might consider if the corona really spreads out at home.

The main focus now is on what epidemiologists call “social distancing”. This simply means that people should keep a distance from each other. This automatically makes any kind of gathering suspicious. And with the spread of the virus, the setting of meetings, events and gatherings is becoming more and more thorough.

