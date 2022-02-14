I analysis shows that uptake of life-saving routine children’s vaccinations such as MMR jabs is declining.

I analysis shows that uptake of life-saving routine children’s vaccinations like MMR jabs is declining.

More than 92,000 children in England did not receive both MMR doses at the age of five last year.

According to an analysis, uptake of life-saving routine children’s vaccines like the MMR jab has been declining since 2012 and has worsened during Covid.

Experts have warned that immediate action is needed to reverse the decline in vaccination rates and protect children from life-threatening illness.

According to an analysis of official NHS figures, vaccine uptake fell for nine of the 13 jabs given to children in England last year, with the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, falling well below the World Health Organization’s 95 percent target.

In England, more than 92,000 children under the age of five did not receive both MMR doses last year.

In addition, more than 100,000 children did not receive their Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis Vaccine booster, and 33,000 children did not receive their 6-in-1 vaccine, also known as the DTaPIPVHibHepB vaccine, which protects children against a variety of diseases.

By the age of five, another 53,000 children had not received their Hib and meningitis C boosters.

According to the data, vaccination uptake for the majority of children peaked in 2011 and has been declining since then.

As a result, scientists and public health experts have warned the government that addressing the decline in vaccination rates is “critical,” and that measles is “far more dangerous than Covid.”

Childhood vaccination uptake is nearing its lowest point in 20 years, according to experts.

Parents of clinically vulnerable children who are unable to receive routine vaccines, as well as campaign groups, fear that the lower uptake will put children in danger.

Coverage of the Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis Vaccine among five-year-olds in England has fallen from 95.8% in 2011 to 95.2 percent in 2020, with the booster falling from 88.9% in 2012 to 85.3 percent in 2020.

MMR vaccination coverage among five-year-olds has dropped from 95% in 2016 to 94.33% for a single dose in 2020.

It has decreased from 88.6% in 2014 to 86.6% in 2020 for both doses.

Vaccination coverage for one and two-year-olds has also decreased significantly in recent years.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Uptake of life-saving routine children’s vaccinations such as MMR jabs in decline, i analysis shows

Vaccine hesitancy across England Vaccine hesitancy for children’s vaccinations varies across England. Some areas, particularly those in London, have far higher levels of hesitancy compared to the rest of the country. In Camden, 40 per cent of children hadn’t received both MMR doses by the age of five in 2020. In Hackney, 36 per cent were yet to receive a jab, and 35 per cent had not had both jabs in Westminster. This is compared to just three per cent in County Durham and 4.5 per cent in Sunderland.

Parent fears lower vaccination rates will put her clinically vulnerable daughter at risk A parent whose daughter is immunosuppressed is concerned that lower uptake of routine children’s vaccines could put her child at risk. Her daughter, eight, has leukodystrophy, which is a rare genetic disorder that affects the ‘white matter’ of the brain and can cause a loss of physical and mental skills. Health experts have advised that it is not suitable that she receive routine childhood vaccinations because of her condition. The parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Whilst she is seriously ill, she is also an active, intelligent little girl who would be the life and soul of a party. What you or I would deem a simple cold or simple virus would put my daughter at extreme risk of hospitalisation.” She has been shielding throughout the pandemic and her siblings decided to do home schooling during this time to keep her safe. “I do not see a way for us to return to any normal way of living as it feels we have been shunned by much of society and Government,” her mother added. “A society that once protected and supported us we are now just a reminder of a life in lockdown and people are desperate to return to their lives and turn a blind eye to the many families like ours. “It feels as time goes on it will be harder and riskier to return to regular living, not just because of Covid but because of the increase in childhood infections such as mumps and measles and and the rhetoric that people believe to carry on normally.” The mother added that there are millions of people affected by having a vulnerable loved one.