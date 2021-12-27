I assisted my four children in saving pocket money in order to purchase their first home – they will not be given a free ride.

I assisted my four children in saving pocket money in order for them to purchase their first home – they will not be given a free ride.

CARLOS Marin’s ex-wife has revealed that she gave an emotional video call to the Il Divo star when he “knew he wasn’t going to make it.”

Geraldine Larrosa was speaking after the 53-year-old died from Covid after being admitted to a Manchester hospital a fortnight after testing positive.

Ms Larrosa was speaking at a private wake for the singer in Madrid today.

The French-born singer was dressed in black for the memorial, which she attended with her nine-year-old daughter Scarlett, Carlos’ goddaughter, and her new partner Sergio Arce.

Ms Larrosa, 44, fought back tears as she remembered her last FaceTime call with Carlos, who died of Covid last week in a Manchester hospital.

“He said goodbye to me before being intubated because he knew he wasn’t going to make it, and it was the saddest image in my life,” she said.

“He called me and said he adored me and that I was the love of his life, and he asked me to look after his family.”

Despite Carlos’ death, a pre-recorded New Year’s Eve performance of Bohemian Rhapsody that he did with Ms Larrosa for Spanish TV is expected to be screened.

“We had survived the pandemic,” Ms Larrosa continued, “but the pandemic ultimately took him away from me.”

“He was the world’s most generous person, the greatest artist in Spain and the entire world.”

I’m still in disbelief about what’s happened.

“I’m going to keep fighting for his dreams, as well as the dreams we shared.”

“I don’t want the rest of the world to forget about him.”

“Tomorrow is going to be the saddest day of my life,” Geraldine wrote on social media the night before the wake.

Marin will be laid to rest tomorrow, along with the other four members of Simon Cowell’s Il Divo.

Marin’s family has said that those who wish to pay their respects to the singer can do so tomorrow afternoon between 4 and 8 p.m. at a funeral home.

After the baritone’s friends and loved ones attend a private wake there in the morning, a public wake will be held at Saint Isidore Funeral Home in Madrid.

David Miller, Sebastian Izambard, and Urs Buhler, members of the Il Divo band, are expected to attend the private wake with his family before leaving before the fans arrive.

His body is expected to arrive at the funeral home this weekend…

