I beat the crap out of a monster great white shark that tried to eat my wife, but it was like punching a brick wall.

My wife was attacked by a monster great white shark, so I beat the crap out of it… but it was like punching a brick wall.

A MAN has revealed how a monster great white shark tried to eat his surfer girlfriend and how he miraculously saved her.

Chantelle Doyle, 35, talked about how the predator’s teeth clamped onto her leg as she surfed off the coast of Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, and changed her life.

The couple took to the crystal clear water early in the “sunny and beautiful” day, with Ms Doyle stating that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

But then came the tragedy.

In an interview with This Morning, Chantelle and her boyfriend Mark Rapley, 37, who saved her by punching the huge shark in the face, relived the terrifying attack.

Mark came to the rescue and swam away the shark, but he admitted it was difficult, like “punching a brick wall.”

“The shark grabbed my leg while I was still in the water and it was like a sudden vice clamping around my leg,” Chantelle explained.

“Then I simply grabbed the board and dragged myself onto it.”

Chantelle let out a terrifying scream at that point, and her brave boyfriend dove into the water to save her from the 10ft beast.

“I don’t know how, but when Mark arrived, when I saw him in the water next to me, I actually pulled the shark a little bit with me,” she explained.

“‘Oh my gosh, what are you doing? Get out of the water!” I exclaimed.

When Mark saw the fin and the shark’s head near Chantelle’s leg, he said he was able to pull himself onto her board.

“I could rain punches down on it because [the shark’s]nose was out of the water,” he explained.

“It feels like you’re punching a brick wall, as if it’s a difficult task.”

“So, I just ditched the board and started throwing punches… It was just, throw as hard as I could until it let go, because you just want it gone.”

“[I was] staring dead in the eyes.”

That memory, like a black eye, lingers in my mind.”

He claimed that he targeted the shark’s nose because “it’s more sensitive.”

I can’t move or feel my right leg, and they say it’ll take 300 to 400 days for my nerves to regrow, after which we’ll know what’s going on with my leg.

With the blows, he was able to get Chantelle to shore by convincing the shark to let go and swim away.

Knee, calf muscle, tendon, bone, cartilage… Chantelle’s knee, calf muscle, tendon, bone, cartilage…

Chantelle Doyle's partner Mark punched the shark before it swam offChantelle Doyle with her fearless partner Mark Rapley who fought the shark off by raining punches down on its noseMark came to Chantelle's rescue and hit the shark until it swam away, but he admitted it was hard, like 'punching a brick wall'Heroic husband Mark Rapley punched the shark in a bid to save ChantelleParamedics and an air ambulance were called to the scene of the bloody attackThe attack happened in the shallow waters off Shelly BeachThe great white shark began mauling Chantelle but her boyfriend Mark heard her screamsChantelle was rescued from the sea off Port Macquarie, Australia, before she was killed

