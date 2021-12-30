I became an OnlyFans model instead of a solicitor after graduating from law school, and I now make £60,000 a year.

I became an OnlyFans model instead of a solicitor after graduating from law school, and I now earn £60,000 per year.

Alaw Haf, 24, signed up for the website after she was laid off from her previous retail job.

Despite her initial plans to train as a barrister, she hasn’t looked back since graduating with a 2:1 from Liverpool University.

Alaw, who grew up in Mold, North Wales, now earns £5,000 per month, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The influencer plans to make a real estate investment soon.

“I worked in a variety of places, from a gym to a nightclub,” she explained, “but I had just graduated from university the year before and had no idea what I wanted to do with my life when I first started OnlyFans.”

“When I first signed up, I knew I’d be laid off from my retail job in a few months, so I knew I’d be fine at work.”

“I was also doing lingerie shoots, which I enjoyed, but they were mostly for the sake of building a portfolio, so they weren’t a source of income.”

Alaw used to share her lingerie photos for free on Instagram, but her fans encouraged her to charge for them.

“A few of my followers were perplexed as to why I wasn’t uploading the images to OnlyFans and charging people to see them,” she explained.

“At first, I dismissed it because I didn’t think anyone would pay to see them, but to my surprise, they did.”

Her monthly subscribers can now access exclusive content like photos and private messages.

“Every day, I’ll post images or videos,” she said, “mostly from photoshoots and behind the scenes.”

“I send a direct message to my fans, as well as a mass photo message, every Friday and Sunday.”

"I've had the pleasure of spending time with my family and friends, as well as witnessing my goddaughter Lexie's development."

Alaw models as well, but she claims she has no plans to create “X-rated content.”

“It’s critical to work only to the levels that you’re happy with,” she advised.

The graduate’s life has been transformed by OnlyFans, and she is enjoying the “freedom” of not working a traditional 9-to-5 job.

“I’ve been able to spend time with family and friends, watch my goddaughter Lexie grow up, and travel when Covid permits,” she explained.

On the other hand, internet trolls have irritated Alaw, who claims she has received “so many negative comments” about her appearance.

“Unfortunately, I’m used to it now,” she said.

“I’ve noticed a change in my skin…”

