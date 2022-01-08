I believe the ‘Times Square Killer’ who dismembered my mother is my FATHER, and I’d like a DNA test to prove it.

A WOMAN whose mother was murdered and decapitated by the Time Square Killer believes he may be her father and wants a DNA test to prove it.

Jennifer Weiss, 43, has spent years assisting authorities in Bergen County, New Jersey, in locating additional victims of Richard Cottingham, who claims to have killed between 80 and 100 people over the course of an 18-year rampage.

Cottingham earned the nickname The Torso Killer after torturing and beheading Weiss’ mother and an unidentified 16-year-old girl in a Times Square hotel.

On December 2, 1979, Deedeh Goodarzi’s body was discovered in a burning room, with a firefighter discovering the gruesome discovery that the remains were missing heads when he attempted to give mouth to mouth.

The Iranian immigrant’s skull, which had been found in Times Square while working as a high-end escort, was never found.

Weiss exclusively told The Sun of Cottingham being her father, saying, “It’s possible but not likely due to the field of work she was in.”

“However, it is unsettling because it is possible.”

“Even though we haven’t done a paternity test in a court of law, my overall feeling remains the same because it is possible.”

Weiss was placed for adoption by Goodarzi when she was less than two weeks old, and no information about her biological father was provided.

When she was 24, she was adopted by a New Jersey family and learned the truth about her mother’s death.

She began writing letters to Cottingham, who is now 75 years old, in prison in 2013, and began visiting him in 2017. Since then, she has met with her mother’s killer over 30 times.

She claims she is doing so in order to help uncover the truth about his other crimes and bring justice to her mother and the other victims.

When Weiss questioned Cottingham about the murders, he allegedly told her that he had known Goodarzi for two years before killing her, prompting her to wonder if he was her father.

“I’d have to take him to court and do it legally if I were to pursue it in a court of law,” Weiss explained.

She expressed her hope that Bergan County officials would assist her in organizing the test after she had worked with the prosecutor’s office to obtain additional information from Cottingham about his victims.

Despite his claims that he killed dozens of women, Cottingham was only charged and convicted with the deaths of five known victims when he was finally apprehended in the early 1980s.

