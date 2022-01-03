I bought my son a PS5, but all he got was a DOG BED when he opened the box.

I bought my son a PS5 for Christmas, but all he got was a DOG BED when he opened the box.

When Rebecca French, from Cambridgeshire, found out on Christmas morning, her nine-year-old son George burst into tears.

She had ordered the coveted console on Amazon and had no suspicions that it had been replaced with a pooch’s pillow when it arrived.

“I ordered the Playstation on September 23,” Rebecca told the Sun Online.

“It arrived, and because it was around the time the kids were getting home from school, I simply took it from the driver and stowed it away.”

“I opened the outside box and put it away for Christmas day when I had a chance.”

“Nothing about the PS5 box, from the outside packaging to the actual exterior, indicated that something was wrong.”

There isn’t anything wrong with the seals.”

The family was perplexed by the contents of the present when young George, who had been looking forward to playing F1, opened it on Christmas morning.

“On Christmas morning, there was a little note on his PS5 saying that elves had created magic to get him the console because they were so hard to come by,” the mother of two continued.

“He’d only gotten a few other small gifts because the PS5 was obviously the most valuable, so he’d saved it for last.”

“He unwrapped it and was overjoyed, carrying the box to the back room where we planned to set it up.

“Then we opened the box, and there was a dog bed inside.”

“It was heartbreaking because he had heard that elves had assisted in the PS5’s acquisition.”

“Everything we’ve worked so hard to achieve as parents – to give him that magic – it’s all come crashing down.”

“I couldn’t decide whether to vomit or cry as I lay on the floor.”

I cried, and he had never seen me cry before.

“He looked after me for the entire day, which I am extremely grateful for.”

Amazon has been unable to explain why or how the £500 gaming console was replaced by the new dog bed, according to Rebecca.

“As soon as it happened, I called on Christmas Day, and I got a fairly quick response,” she explained.

“The call taker was extremely helpful and stated that she would forward it to the appropriate department and that I would hear from them shortly.

“But then we got an email from them saying they completely understood my concern and were sorry to hear I had received the wrong item…

