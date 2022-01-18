I called the cops 29 times about my 13-year-old disabled son, who tragically died as a result of our lack of vital support.

I called the cops 29 times about my 13-year-old disabled son, who died tragically as a result of our lack of vital support.

Patricia Alban-Stanley orders a lime soda every week on the terrace of her neighborhood Wetherspoons, next to a memorial tree for her son Sammy.

When her beloved son was alive, it was customary for them to do so.

“Sammy gave my world color,” Patricia, 55, said.

There’s no other way to put it.

“He was a one-of-a-kind person.”

People would come to see him because he made them feel so good.

“People would say, ‘I just love that boy,’ because he was like a golden light of purity.”

He died at the age of 13 after being born with Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is the same condition that Katie Price’s son Harvey has.

And it’s “possible” that his untimely death, which occurred after he was discovered at the bottom of a cliff, was caused by a lack of support.

According to new research, only 18% of people believe local authorities and the NHS are providing adequate support to England’s one million disabled children.

The poll, which was conducted by the Disabled Children’s Partnership coalition of 90 charities, also revealed that 73% of respondents believe that delays in providing care for disabled children during the pandemic are unacceptable.

The family was left without adequate support despite repeated pleas from Sammy’s desperate mother Patricia, who described Sammy’s “life-threatening” episodes and “suicidal” tendencies.

Patricia’s 29 emergency calls to the police when she couldn’t physically cope with the might of a growing teenage boy who was also autistic resulted in no additional assistance.

Assistant coroner Catherine Wood said Kent County Council had failed to provide help for Sammy’s care at an inquest into his death last month.

“It was possible, if not probable, that a failure to provide extra support contributed to Sammy’s death,” she wrote in her damning report.

Patricia told her three daughters to “look away” on one terrifying occasion as she desperately clutched Sammy’s coat to keep him from throwing himself out of their car and onto a busy dual carriageway.

“Sammy’s episodes could begin with something very minor,” Patricia speculated.

“On that particular day, it was due to the fact that his phone charger had failed.

All I could do was hold on to him as he opened the door and walked out.

“Everyone was screaming,” says the narrator.

I told the girls to look away because I thought we’d lost him as lorries passed by.”

Fortunately, some members of the public called the cops, who arrived and blocked the road before transporting Sammy to Aandamp;E.

“We sat there for about eight hours, waiting,” Patricia said.

It was dreadful….

