‘I cannot put my wife in danger to save my own skin,’ says a British citizen stranded in an Afghanistan cave.

‘I cannot put my wife in danger to save my own skin,’ says British citizen stranded in Afghanistan cave.

The situation has become increasingly desperate for a British citizen hiding from the Taliban in a cave in Afghanistan’s snow-covered mountains, but he refuses to save himself and abandon his wife to her fate.

As they battle freezing temperatures in the snow and fear being captured by the Taliban, a British citizen hiding in a cave in the mountains of Afghanistan with his wife has revealed his growing despair.

Ahmed, a 42-year-old British citizen from Middlesbrough who is stranded in Afghanistan with his 22-year-old wife, has changed his name to protect his identity.

He traveled to Afghanistan to attend his mother’s funeral after she died of Covid-19, but he became trapped when the Taliban took control of the country.

The couple has been hiding in a cave in the mountains for more than two months, according to him, and their situation has worsened as they struggle to survive on scraps of food and frequently drink water from rain puddles.

Ahmed told me that his fears for their safety have grown since it was revealed that a British man named Grant Bailey has gone missing in Afghanistan after being kidnapped by the Taliban.

“Now that the Taliban is enraged, they’re arresting foreigners, and I’m afraid they’ll use them to put pressure on the UK and US governments to negotiate with them,” Ahmed told me.

“I was terrified when I learned that Grant Bailey had been kidnapped by the Taliban, and it has only increased my fear for our safety.”

It is now snowing in the mountains, and Ahmed and his wife are frequently too cold to sleep.

Finding food is also difficult because they rely on finding Afghan people and begging them for bread and mobile phone recharges, but he claims that finding people is becoming increasingly difficult.

“Before the snow fell, we’d go out into the mountains and ask people who were caring for sheep if they had any food they could give us,” he explained.

“However, it is now extremely difficult to locate people, and we must walk for hours upon hours each day in order to locate someone.”

“We’ve been out of money for a long time.”

