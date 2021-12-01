‘I can’t make her feel any better,’ the judge says as the sex predator is sentenced to life in prison.

‘I can’t make her feel any better,’ the judge says as he sentences the sex predator to life in prison.

As he prepared to sentence a Harrisburg man in a child-sex case Wednesday morning, Senior Judge Robert Eby’s thoughts were with the victim.

Michael Strunk, who was repeatedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, was sentenced to 17 to 35 years in prison by Eby.

The judge informed Strunk that the girl would be sentenced to an even longer sentence, one that would last a lifetime.

According to Eby, the victim’s memory of what Strunk did to her will last a lifetime.

He stated that the best she could hope for is to be able to manage it.

“I have no control over her sentence,” the judge said.

“I’m sorry, but I’m powerless to help her.

“I’m sorry, but I can’t help her.”

“I hope she learns to live with it over time,” Eby said.

Strunk & White

Strunk was sentenced five months after a Dauphin County jury found him guilty of aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, and minor corruption.

During the spring and summer of 2019, Strunk allegedly molested the girl three times, according to investigators.

On the advice of Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle, Eby declared Strunk a sexually violent predator.

That designation, which is reserved for the most dangerous sex offenders, means Strunk will have to register with state police for the rest of his life, and his crimes will be reported to his future neighbors.

Strunk will also have to attend sex offender counseling for the rest of his life.

Dr. Eby was the one who gave Eby the predator label.

Strunk has incurable antisocial tendencies and a “criminal lifestyle” that dates back to his first arrest as a juvenile at the age of 11, according to Robert Stein of the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

Strunk’s predatory nature is demonstrated by the fact that he assaulted the victim while she was sleeping and again when she was groggy from pain medication, according to Stein.

Strunk, now 34, claimed the assaults took place while he was high on marijuana and PCP.

The number of assaults, according to First Assistant Public Defender Paul Muller, played a role in Stein’s evaluation.

“If it were just one incident, I wouldn’t consider him an SVP,” Stein said.

“The fact that it occurred three times is significant.”