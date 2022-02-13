I confronted a “cocaine queen” who beheaded a man for cartel “initiation” and murdered a teenage footballer in cold blood.

I confronted a ‘cocaine queen’ who beheaded a man for cartel ‘initiation’ and murdered a teenage football player in cold blood.

A female cartel leader is bundled into a bulletproof car and whisked away by bodyguards as shots ring out across the barren countryside.

For investigative journalist Marianna Van Zeller, who comes face to face with so-called “cocaine queens” in her new series Trafficked, the terrifying raid by a rival gang at a remote ranch in Colombia is just another day at the office.

Sonja, a 21-year-old commander in the feared Los Caparros cartel, tells Marianna that she was drafted into the drug gang by her boyfriend when she was 16 and forced to cut off the head of a disabled man with a machete in a brutal initiation ceremony.

She also admits to kidnapping a group of teenage football players, killing one and forcing the rest to become narco-soldiers, as well as murdering a farmer and displaying his body for ten days as a warning to others.

The shocking episode, which exposes the rise of deadly narco queens, is one of ten in the series, which premieres on Sunday on the National Geographic channel.

Marianna also investigates rogue plastic surgeons and visits a makeshift meth lab in the Mexican jungle, meets mafia members in the Amazon, and “chills” far-Right supremacists.

But the 45-year-old filmmaker, who was born in Portugal, insists that her calm demeanor isn’t a ruse.

“I just see people as human beings,” she tells The Sun.

“If you show people that you trust them and treat them with respect, they will return the favor.”

Sonja aspired to be a doctor as a child in Colombia’s Bajo Cauca region because “I’m kind to people that way.”

Instead, the assassination of her father by a paramilitary gang when she was 12 years old, as well as a teen romance with a gangster, turned her into a ruthless killer.

She was attracted to the regional commander of Los Caparros, one of the country’s most powerful criminal groups, at the age of 16.

“The way everyone was terrified of him drew me in,” she says.

“It was almost as if people were cleaning his boots with their tongues.”

Sonja ran away from home and became pregnant soon after, admitting that she “broke my mother’s heart” but that she is now “respected.”

She became involved in the drug business and had several children with her lover, but was forced to prove her loyalty in the most heinous way possible when gang members kidnapped a disabled man and ordered her to execute him.

“He pleaded with me not to…”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.