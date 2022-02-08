‘I could have gotten myself into a lot of trouble,’ says pensioner as an ‘Uber’ car smashes into her wall and bursts into flames.

‘I could have been in a lot of trouble,’ says pensioner as an ‘Uber’ car crashes into her wall and catches fire.

Susan’s house, where she was sat watching television, was narrowly avoided by the car.

When a car smashed into her garden wall and burst into flames, a woman was sitting in her home watching TV.

The car narrowly missed her house and smashed into the front garden wall, completely destroying it.

Susan Hogsdon, from Huddersfield, told Yorkshire Live that she “could have been in a lot of trouble” if the car had smashed through the wall of her house while she was only metres away watching TV.

“I was watching Chloe on BBC iPlayer,” she explained.

I looked out the window after hearing a bang.

Two young men leapt from the vehicle and bolted.

I didn’t think much of it and went back to watching TV.

“From across the street, a neighbor named Diane ran over and yelled, ‘Sue, Sue, get out!’

“The Uber cab had caught fire in the crash, and there were flames everywhere.”

They were afraid that there would be an explosion and that I would be injured.”

Susan’s car was just inches away from the fire, but she has thanked firefighters from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for putting it out in time to save her car.

“The wall and fence are down, but thanks to the fire department, I believe my car is okay,” she said.

I’m lucky I’m not in any danger; I could have gotten myself into a lot of trouble.”

Last night (Sunday, February 6), around 11 p.m., a terrifying crash occurred.

“One of the lads was laughing as he jumped out of the car, as if it was all some big joke,” Susan continued.

According to a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson, the crash is believed to be linked to a collision that occurred just moments before in Chestnut Street.

“Police were called to an incident on Deighton Road, Huddersfield, at 10.49pm last night in which a vehicle collided with a property,” the spokesperson said.

“The incident occurred moments after what was thought to be a deliberate road traffic collision involving the same vehicle and another vehicle on Chestnut Street.

“As a result of the collisions, no injuries have been reported, and officers are investigating the incident.”

“Police believe this to be the case.

