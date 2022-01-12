I couldn’t afford to feed myself or my three children, so I had to eat DOG FOOD.

I was so hungry that I had to eat DOG FOOD because I couldn’t afford to feed my three children.

The woman claimed she had been forced to go without for years and that ribs protruded from her chest.

In a short film for the Magic Breakfast charity, the woman, identified as Tiffanie, reveals her plight, according to the Daily Mirror.

“Hunger is something that should not be happening in England,” Tiffanie says.

“I’ve gone without food for many years — you could see the bones jutting out of my chest because I have three children who rely on me.”

“I recall things being really bad, to the point where I ate dog food at times.”

Tiffanie remembers learning that getting a job meant losing other benefits.

“Things that you were once entitled to are no longer entitled to you, and you realize you’re working and still in poverty,” she explained.

“In my opinion, the system is broken; it does not appear to reflect the needs of the modern family,” Tiffanie said.

Claire, a community nurse who contributed to the YouTube film No Child Too Hungry to Learn, said her bills had eaten up all of her money.

“I think that section of people struggles a lot,” she said, referring to those who earn just enough to avoid receiving any assistance.

“I’ve been up all night worrying about whether I’ll be able to afford the groceries.”

“Worrying about how you’ll feed your baby is a terrible thing to worry about.”

According to a study released alongside the film, eight out of ten schools believe that hunger among their students has increased in the last year.

According to the Magic Breakfast Measuring and Monitoring Survey 202021, 9 out of 10 schools believe poverty has increased.

“The scale of poverty and hunger in the UK is at a critical level,” charity chief Lindsey Macdonald said.