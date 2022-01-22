I couldn’t get an appointment with a dentist, so I ripped out bits of tooth with pliers.

After struggling to find a dentist, a FRUSTRATED man revealed how he was forced to rip out bits of his tooth with pliers.

After months of trying to get access to dental care, Carlton Hill, 28, from Gorseinon, Swansea, resorted to the painful procedure.

It all started when the 28-year-old needed a dentist to treat his chipped molar at the start of the pandemic.

“I had to rip bits of tooth off my gums with pliers,” he told Wales Online, “but the nerves died off after that, so the pain wasn’t too bad.”

“When I called NHS Direct again for urgent assistance, I was told that the pain wasn’t severe enough to warrant a referral to an emergency dentist, and that all they could do for me was relieve the pain rather than extract the roots.”

Following an emergency visit to NHS Direct, where a dentist drilled into the tooth and filled it with antibiotics, Carlton was advised to see a dentist for a permanent solution.

However, despite his efforts, he was unable to locate an available dentist because most of them refused to accept new patients after Covid’s attack.

Because he couldn’t think of any other option, Carlton decided to fix the problem himself with pliers.

“Since then, I’ve had multiple abscesses in that area, which I’ve learned to drain myself,” he continued.

“Another molar cracked last week on the opposite side of my mouth, cutting up my tongue with a sharp jagged edge.

“I called NHS Direct for immediate assistance, only to be told that a dentist will only relieve the pain, not solve the problem, and that I must seek a dentist despite being turned down everywhere.”

“To avoid cutting open my tongue, I used a wireless dremel to shave down the sharp end of my tooth.”

Carlton, a project coordinator, said his time without professional dental care “seems to go on forever.”

“I am so afraid now of how much this will cost me to fix when it could have been avoided in the first place,” he continued.

“I’m a full-time professional in my field, and my speech and mouth health is threatening my life, but I can’t seem to find help to save it.”