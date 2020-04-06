‘I cultivated a joy in little things ’ – coping with isolation in the wild

From living on an island with a population of two to a cabin in Alaska 300 miles from the nearest road, five writers tell us how they deal with loneliness

‘I live alone at sea – and love it’

Alone in Alaska

‘I opened myself to a world that would continue long after our money-grubbing species was gone’

I once lived in isolation. Profound isolation. I was 30, and I had built a cabin 300 miles from the nearest road, deep in the wilderness of the Alaskan interior, 90 miles south of the Arctic Circle. I had always worshipped nature, and after five years of planning I managed to escape the office, or what I used to call “cubicle hell”.

I had to cut a mile-long portage through bush and forest up to a beaver lake, where I cleared a site for the cabin amid stands of white spruce, birch and cottonwood trees. While I was building the cabin, I lived in a tent. I laid spruce boughs on the cold ground and a tarp over that, and built a strange bedframe of springy birch. I had a grub box with salt and pepper, coffee and whisky, dried beans, rice, flour, bacon, oil and sugar. I had a spoon for eating, a frying pan and a kettle. And a .22 rifle for hunting.

As winter began to tighten, the Yukon river became unnavigable, strewn with ice floes the size of cars, and the little beaver lake began to emit long ululating pings and warbling sounds – the “ice singing”. No bush plane could land on the lake.

This was lockdown Alaska-style, and it was the perfect place to lose my mind. I kept sane by imposing a routine of reward and work.

I let myself sleep in late only on Sundays. Mealtimes and cooking became a ceremony of wellbeing, and after 5pm each night a large tot of whisky provided the reward. My fire became winter’s fruit to me. I stopped thinking of the outside world and cultivated a joy in little things, and in simplicity.

Books allowed me to travel and guided my thoughts. I found unexpected solace in Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s The Gulag Archipelago. He’d been confined in Siberia for 11 years … a year on the same latitude would surely be child’s play in comparison. Also, he was surrounded by people, whereas I was my own jailor, safe within nature – and with my camp dog, Fuzzy.

During my little forays outside I watched nature – beavers hauled the last of their food supplies to underwater “stick-piles” and a wolf pack settled on Pilot Mountain, their howls rising before being whipped away by the winds barrelling in from Russia. In the very early hours I’d often stare up at the northern lights. I opened myself to the fresh simplicity of a world that would continue long after our money-grubbing species was gone.

Later on, when I could travel again, I journeyed seven hours by dogsled to the small town of Galena. Outside the general store an Athabascan woman, learning that I was living alone, laughed: “Sounds like you got a good camp – but without a woman it’s only a half life.” And she was right. Sex or no sex, if you’re lucky enough to be with people, take this time to go on journeys with them, journeys that life and its pressures don’t normally allow. There’s a million miles of wilderness within people, which you may have taken for granted for years.

Guy Grieve, author of Call of the Wild: My Escape to Alaska

Just me and my spud in the Falklands

‘I placed the potato on the kitchen counter. If it hadn’t been there, every day would have been worse’

What I wanted was to be alone. I was 27, and after a decade of distraction at the hands of friends, family and strangers on Twitter, I sought out the most isolated place I could find: Bleaker Island in the Falklands, a small patch of grass, mud and rock in the south-east corner of the archipelago, facing Antartica. It had a permanent population of two, and in the winter, when I planned to visit, they spent much of their time elsewhere.

Bleaker Island was very bleak indeed: horizontal snow, a few freezing farm buildings, the guesthouse in which I rented a room, and a thriving colony of gentoo penguins. I lived there for several weeks, learning how to be alone and trying to write a novel.

I had brought all my food with me. Mindful of the baggage limit on the little plane that dropped me off, I’d limited myself to items that were light and calorific: nuts and raisins, instant soups, powdered fibre. I tried to make peace with this diet. I was not there to eat, after all, but to write.

About a week into my stay, one of the two permanent residents knocked on my door and held out a potato. She was about to leave the island for a while, she said, and had one spare. The potato was weighty, slightly earthy. It was the opposite of my just-add-water provisions. I carried it back through the empty house like a trophy, and placed it on the kitchen counter. I told myself I’d save it for a really bad day.

I developed a routine. About mid-morning, when I was already running out of writing steam and counting the hours until I could reasonably go back to bed, I went to visit the potato. It squatted next to the kettle, reassuring and increasingly wrinkled. It sprouted a tentative tendril, and then another. Every day I asked myself: is today bad enough to warrant a potato? And every day the answer was no, in case the next day turned out to be worse.

When I reached the end of my stay on the island, my novel was unfinished and so was the potato. But if it hadn’t been there, I think, every day would have been worse. Now, in this time of enforced isolation, so different from the personal experiment of my sojourn on Bleaker Island, I still seek out comforts I can defer, possibility always more consoling than reality.

Nell Stevens, author of Mrs Gaskell & Me

Isolated in Iceland

‘Stuck between four walls, solitude soon became the enemy’

The race was going to be a close finish. The initial leader of the pack was being gained on and, with just centimetres to go to the finish line, the top spot really was anyone’s. I felt myself move to the edge of my seat, rooting desperately for number three to clinch it. But as the drama reached a crescendo, the wind blew hard and a shower of around seven other raindrops splatted on to the glass, merging the three I was following into a small, indistinguishable puddle. It was all over.

This was day two of me being stuck, alone, in a hikers’ hut in Iceland, and already I was playing a game of windowpane raindrop races to try and pass the time.

After hiking in on the first day, I had planned to climb a nearby summit, overnight, then head back. But as soon as I reached the wooden hut, in thick cloud and heavy rain, I knew that any mountain climbing was out of the question. I only had limited food (water could be sourced from a stream outside), so my first job was to implement a rationing system. This was easy for the first hour, but a few more in I wanted to scoff my entire supply of Mars bars in a single sitting.

Being alone is something I usually love – and that I head outdoors to achieve – but here, stuck between four walls, solitude soon became the enemy. The only way I could see myself emerging from here in the next however many days with my sanity intact was to organise my waking hours into a schedule.

The morning involved an hour’s exercise, garnered from moves I could remember from my zumba class, reorganising my kit, and reading aloud – which entailed badly acting out parts from half of a climbing book someone had left behind (I vowed to write the other half myself if I was stuck here for a long time).

Lunch became all about ceremony: trying to make a dehydrated packet meal look like something from a gourmet restaurant. The afternoon involved chores – from collecting water to finding something to fix in the hut, or among my kit – and my daily challenge of finding something to be thankful for: a wildflower on the doorstep, a nearly complete set of cards strewn in a drawer, a forgotten bag of jelly babies found in a rucksack pocket.

In short, during isolation, and with the end date unknown, it all came down to the little things. And, if I got really stuck, there was always raindrop racing…

Phoebe Smith, adventurer, presenter and author

On a vision quest in the Pyrenees

‘When a large shadow appeared in the trees, my heart began to hammer’

A few years ago I spent five days and four nights wild camping alone, high in the Pyrenees. I had my tent, plenty of water and, intentionally, almost no food. I could hear nothing but the tinkling of sheep bells in the valley below, and above I saw nothing but clear blue sky. I wondered if the birds of prey soaring overhead might be eagles.

I was on a version of a vision quest – the traditional rite of passage ceremony practised by many indigenous cultures across the world, including the Native American Lakota and Hopi people. The person on the quest goes into nature for several days to communicate with a sacred, sentient Earth, in search of answers to a big life question, or to mark a transition. The aim is to gain insight, knowledge, strength and self-understanding. He or she sits within a circle of a few feet, and doesn’t move about much. The journey is an inner one.

Even an adapted, westernised version of such a ceremony can gift you a new sense of self-reliance, resilience and the ability to be alone and move through fear to strength.

It was the height of summer in the Pyrenees. I’d given my phone and watch to the guide who’d walked me up here. When I saw him disappearing down the mountain, I curled up into a ball, and wept out of relief and exhaustion.

When the sun went down, I felt scared – of the darkness and what might be out there. Scared of the unknown, beyond my control. There was no one to turn to for reassurance. Fear is a funny thing, and what I learned that night – it was always the nights I found challenging – is that if you sit with your fear for long enough, allow yourself to feel it and don’t push it away, it dissolves.

Adjacent to my spot was a dark forest, and the tales I’d heard about who or what lived in the forest made me increasingly anxious. In the end, I forced myself to go and sit in that forest. When a large shadow appeared in the trees, my heart began to hammer. It turned out to be a wild horse. Another fear, faced down.

Towards the end of my stay I began to miss people, miss doing things, miss being able to make choices, and I felt a rush of gratitude for the richness of my daily life, which I’d so often taken for granted. So being able to sit with my fears, to know that I can turn to nature when it all gets too much, and remind myself to be thankful for what I do have – such are the things I draw upon in these difficult times.

Jini Reddy, author of Wanderland

One family, one island in the Faroes

‘When we have a conversation, it’s a proper one’

Eva and Jógvan Jón úr Dímun live on the island of Stóra Dímun in the Faroes. Normally, the island is served three times a week by a government helicopter service, but currently it comes only when the family request it.

The island is just under a square mile in area and Eva and Jógvan Jón share their semi-detached farmhouse with her brother Janus and his wife Erla, and between them the two couples have five children. There are 500 sheep, about 20 cattle and numerous chickens, ducks and geese. Until helicopters started being used, the inhabitants of Dímun relied on intermittent sea access, and it was normal in winter to be cut off for months at a time. Eva and Janus are the eighth generation of her family to farm the island.

“Here,” says Eva, “I never feel lonely, partly because we are a working farm and we are always busy. But the truth is when I go to the city, Tórshavn, then I can understand what it means to be alone.”

“To relax, I play football in the garden with the children,” says Jógvan Jón, “but we’re also all musical. All four of us jam together on guitar, violin, piano.”

Eva studied in Norway but has no dreams of living in a town again. “You need some patience to live just with your family. But I have learned to zone out when someone is annoying me. Whatever it is probably doesn’t matter in the long run. I feel no stress when the family are all together, but when one is away I’m always waiting for them to come home.”

Jógvan Jón says: “When we have a conversation, it’s a proper one. In town you exchange pleasantries for a few minutes with 20 people, but you don’t actually say much. I’d rather talk for an hour. Then you learn to listen to each other.”

Tim Ecott, author of The Land of Maybe – A Faroe Islands Year

