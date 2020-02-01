‘I didn’t recognise my body anymore’: Elle Macpherson admits she struggled after turning 50

Supermodel Elle Macpherson might be nicknamed ‘The Body’ and have one of the most famous physiques on the planet, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t suffer from insecurities every once in a while.

The 55-year-old recently confessed to struggling with her changing body after she turned 50, when she said she didn’t ‘recognise’ what she saw in the mirror any more.

‘I wasn’t feeling like myself and I didn’t recognise my body, which led me to nutritionist Dr Simone Laubscher,’ Elle told Body & Soul.

This – coupled with a new approach to what and how she ate – led the Australian model to launch her own well-being company with the Harley Street nutritionist Dr Simone.

Welleco sells natural supplements and powders and is rumoured to be worth more than $20 million.

When Elle met with Dr Simone, she was convinced to adopt an alkaline diet, which means steering clear of red meat, wheat, dairy, sugar, and processed food.

The idea is to create the optimal pH balance in the body because an acidic environment harbours disease and can in turn be blamed for low energy, weight gain, digestion problems and sugar cravings.

‘Pretty much everything associated with fun is more acidic – coffee, chocolate, ice cream, alcohol, fried foods etc,’ Dr Simone told Welleco.

‘This can tip our body’s healthy alkaline balance [in the wrong way].’

A typical day on Elle’s plate now she is on the alkaline diet consists of an egg omelette, lots of spinach and avocado for breakfast.

She will then enjoy salmon with lemon, olive oil, beetroot salad, and pearl barley for lunch.

For dinner, Elle usually eats something like sea bass with a Greek salad topped with goat’s cheese or halloumi.

If she’s hungry afterwards or through the day, Elle will have a couple of dates and green tea or a smoothie with 400ml almond milk, a scoop of WelleCo’s plant-based Nourishing Protein, half a frozen banana and a handful of berries.

Speaking about how anyone can try the alkaline diet, Dr Simone said there are seven things you should think about doing.

‘Drink two litres of water per day and take two teaspoons of alkalising greens daily to boost overall nutrition and maintain your body’s healthy alkaline range,’ she told Welleco.

The celebrity nutritionist also said you’ll see benefits if you cut dairy entirely and reduce the amount of coffee you drink to just one per day.

‘Choose gluten-free bread and pasta, and grains such as quinoa and brown rice,’ she said.

Sugar and artificial sweeteners need to go on the banned list, while including a ‘de-stressing’ activity in your day – whether that’s meditation, walking, swimming or yoga – is paramount.

Elle’s admission about she changed her view of herself after turning 50 comes just as the supermodel hit back at a troll who accused her of ruining her face with plastic surgery.

The user initially commented: ‘Whatever your doing to your face STOP IT! You don’t look like yourself anymore!

‘Please stop you were beautiful now not so much.’

Mother-of-two Elle was quick to shut down the Instagram commenter, responding: ‘The only thing I’m doing is ageing gracefully without interference,’ while adding a shrug emoji.

She then added: ‘Sorry if it doesn’t work for your vision of what you think I should look like. I’m me. Healthy happy and nearly 60. Go figure.’