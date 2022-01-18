I discovered a terrified dog, which had peed all over my designer handbag, stuffed under my Southwest Airlines seat.

A terrified dog had peed all over my designer handbag and was stuffed under my Southwest Airlines seat.

Carolyn Brusky boarded the plane with her husband, Donald, on December 5, 2021, from Houston, Texas to Cabo, Mexico, and sat near the front.

She heard crying from the floor after sitting down, and discovered a large dog stuffed under her seat.

“The dog was upset and kept trying to stand up,” Brusky explained.

“I was terrified of the dog biting me if I put my feet down.”

The plane had an issue, according to Brusky, forcing it to return to the gate.

When the dog became upset, she claims, it “defecated all over my feet and handbag.”

Brusky’s husband tried to get the flight attendant’s attention, but she allegedly said she wouldn’t clean up the mess.

Instead, the flight attendant is said to have instructed Brusky and her husband to exit their row and proceed to the plane’s rear.

After they switched seats, Brusky claims she and her husband were unable to sit together.

Brusky said, “I lifted my feet up and there was diarrhea and it was pouring off my feet.”

The attendant had the plane cleaned before it returned to the gate.

Brusky, on the other hand, claims the dog “went to the bathroom” six more times on the plane.

“It was all over me.”

She stated, “I couldn’t use my hands.”

“And we couldn’t go to the bathroom because we were at the gate,” Brusky explained, adding that she cleaned herself with wipes she brought on the plane.

Brusky claims that the flight attendant told her that the dog was allowed on the flight because it was a service animal, but that the dog was still a puppy and hadn’t been properly trained.

“He was clearly a puppy.”

“From the moment I sat down, he started crying,” Brusky explained.

“Service dogs are immobile.”

Brusky claimed she was “totally humiliated and mistreated by the staff,” and that her sandals and Louis Vuitton handbag were ruined as a result of the incident.

“I believe the dog was treated better than I was, as a paying customer.”

On December 14, just a few days after the flight, Brusky contacted Southwest Airlines.

All she got from the airline was a “computer-generated” message and a (dollar)200 voucher for a future flight, she claimed.

“I am sorry that your and Donald’s trip to Cancun was disrupted by a flight delay; we know how frustrating it is to have a flight delay…

