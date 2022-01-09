I discovered the world’s worst catfish, whose devious web of lies deceived the victim for ten years before his identity was revealed.

I discovered the world’s worst catfish, whose devious web of lies deceived his victim for ten years before his true identity was revealed.

It’s no surprise that Kirat Assi wants to make catfishing a criminal offense.

The radio host was the victim of a scam that lasted almost ten years and involved 50 fake online personas.

Someone Kirat trusted, acting without pity, drew her into a web of lies, leaving her jobless, friendless, and on the verge of madness.

Bobby, a handsome cardiologist who became Kirat’s romantic partner despite never meeting in person, was at the heart of the con.

Bobby was a real person, but the scammer, who turned out to be Kirat’s younger cousin, a woman named Simran Bhogal, had stolen his online identity.

Kirat, 42, passed out when she found out.

She explained to me, “I couldn’t understand it.”

“I just kept yelling at her, ‘Why, why did you do this? You took ten years of my life!’

“How could you be so sick if you didn’t stop?”

Catfishing is a term that refers to the practice of luring someone into a relationship by creating fictitious social media profiles.

Many people laugh it off or believe it will never happen to them.

I have a very different perspective as the host of the popular Tortoise Media podcast Sweet Bobby, which has over three million downloads and tells the story of Kirat’s deception and pursuit of justice.

I’ve spent months interviewing Kirat, as well as lawyers, former cops, and psychologists.

Catfishers can and do cause real and significant psychological harm, as I have learned from this experience.

Kirat’s story first caught my attention in June of last year.

Over lunch, a reliable source handed me a witness statement containing details of “the craziest case” he’d ever seen.

That night, I realized he was correct as I read the 140-page document.

I’ve never seen anything like it in my more than 15 years of reporting.

From 2009, when Kirat, a Londoner, was first contacted on Facebook by someone named “JJ,” to June 2018, when Simran came round to her house and confessed to everything, the statement detailed every step of the catfishing operation.

Quite honestly, some of the details were bizarre.

Bobby died and then resurrected, claiming he was in a witness protection program after being shot in Kenya.

He was hospitalized in New York for long periods of time due to life-threatening illnesses.

Kirat, a marketing expert, and Bobby had been online friends for years.

Kirat was in her early thirties, with a promising career and a promising future.

Bobby was just a teeny-tiny, albeit insane,…

