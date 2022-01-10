I escaped a horrifying Bronx fire that killed 19 people – I saw children jumping out windows and people screaming, “I’m burning!”

A FRIGHTENED Bronx resident has revealed how she managed to escape the hellish inferno that claimed the lives of 19 people.

After the devastating fire broke out in the New York apartment building, Ms Winter Thomas described seeing children jumping out the windows and people screaming.

The fire that started on Sunday claimed the lives of 19 people, including nine children, and injured over 30 others.

Ms Thomas told Good Morning Britain that she was sleeping when her younger sister came into her room “screaming for me to come in and help her.”

The woman stated that she looked out her window and saw flames and black smoke rising, as well as people attempting to flee by jumping out the windows.

“It was very, very devastating,” she said.

“I’ve seen kids, very young kids, jumping out windows, people screaming, ‘Help, help me please, I’m burning,'” she says.

“It was just like something out of a movie, something you don’t see in real life.”

The fire was started by a portable electric space heater, according to NYC Fire Chief Thomas J Richardson.

The fire and smoke were allowed to spread into the hallways because a door was left open.

The fire started just before 11 a.m. ET in a bedroom of a third-floor apartment at 333 E 181st Street in the Bronx.

Approximately 200 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire and rescue those trapped inside.

In the Tremont section of the Bronx, the 120-unit affordable housing development is located near Tiebout Avenue.

“One of the worst fires we’ve seen here in the city of New York in modern times,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

“The figures are appalling,” the Mayor said.

The victims were discovered on all floors of the high-rise apartment building, as well as in the stairwells, according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel A Nigro.

“Everyone is very hurt and astonished right now, especially at the scene–all those dead people, kids, people in front of the building passed out, it was just a lot at one time,” Ms Thomas continued.