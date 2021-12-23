I expected my toddler to adore Santa, but while sitting on his lap, he sent a secret message saying he was terrified.

I expected my toddler to adore Santa, but while seated on his lap, he sent a secret message saying he was terrified.

After looking at a photo of her toddler meeting a mall Santa, his mother realized he was signaling for help.

Kerry Spencer taught her children to baby sign before they were able to speak so that they could communicate while still infants.

But she had not expected Samuel, her one-year-old son, to use his talent to send out an SOS while sitting on Santa’s lap.

The terrified toddler resorted to using his baby version of ASL to sign “help” to his mother while the photographer snapped a picture at the Provo Town Center Mall in Provo, Utah.

“I was standing to the side when the photo was taken and didn’t notice that he was signing for help until I saw the photo,” Kerry explained to TODAY parents.

“Poor buddy never really liked Santa.”

After that, we didn’t try to persuade him to leave much.”

Kerry has been sharing Samuel’s hilarious photo on Facebook for several years.

“Now we all laugh at the photo,” she said.

It’s one of our favorite family traditions to post it.”

Samuel’s sign had been mispronounced, according to Kerry.

“Strictly speaking, his thumb should be up, not sideways,” she said.

“Babies learning to sign frequently mispronounce words, but he always made this sign when he needed help.”

Samuel’s last real interaction with Mall Santa, given his distress, was that one.

Now that he’s a teenager, he and his younger sister Lily aren’t big fans of Santa Claus.

They don’t mind the gifts he leaves, Kerry added.

