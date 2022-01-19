‘I feel betrayed,’ say Bury South voters in response to Christian Wakeford’s surprise switch from the Conservatives to the Labour Party.

Mr Wakeford, who won the seat from Labour in the general election in 2019, made the surprise move across the Commons floor as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was grilled by Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Conservative voters in Christian Wakeford’s Bury South constituency feel betrayed after their MP switched to Labour and called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign.

Mr Wakeford, who defeated Labour in the general election in 2019, made the surprise move across the Commons floor as Mr Johnson faced a grilling from Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions in the aftermath of the Downing Street lockdown party revelations.

In a letter to Mr Johnson, the MP stated that the changes his constituents required “could only be brought about by a Labour government.”

Some of those who elected him to represent their interests outside his blue-painted constituency office next to a garment alterations shop in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, were less than convinced.

“I feel betrayed,” Ron Buchanan, 62, who says he has always voted Conservative, told me.

As a Conservative, people voted for him.

They didn’t vote to elect a Labour MP, so instead of abandoning them, he should respect their reasons for voting for him.

“While Boris isn’t the only one who went to non-work parties during the lockdowns, he should maintain the standard.

If Keir Starmer were Prime Minister, he’d have the same advisers advising him on how to deal with the pandemic.”

“I don’t think anyone could do better than Boris,” Mavis Leach, 79, who voted Conservative for the first time in the last election, said.

We need to move on so that he can get back to work.

“Every time Keir Starmer appears on television, he slams the Conservatives.

He makes no mention of what Labour would do.”

Beverley Marsden, 58, who is waiting outside a nearby dentist’s office for her appointment, is pleased with Mr Wakeford’s defection, saying she has voted for Labour continuously since she was 18.

She’s “disgusted” by the Downing Street parties’ revelations, she says.

“Everyone has been following the rules, isolating themselves and on furlough, but they’ve been throwing parties in Downing Street.”

It’s repulsive.”

