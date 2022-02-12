‘I fell in love with a reindeer herder and moved to the Arctic Circle to be with him.’

‘I met a reindeer herder and moved to the Arctic Circle after falling in love with him.’

Laura Galloway’s invitation to a wedding in the Arctic Circle turned out to be more than a cultural experience for her.

We’ve all been in situations that have had a significant impact on our lives in some way.

However, Laura Galloway’s invitation to a wedding in the Arctic Circle – a large village-wide event with a thousand people dressed in traditional Sámi attire – turned out to be more than a cultural experience.

Laura felt a piercing stare from ilu, a local reindeer herder, during the wedding feast of reindeer stew and black coffee from a large vat stirred with a paddle.

“There have been times in my life when I’ve locked eyes with people and known that, for better or worse, that person would play a central role in my life,” she says.

They conversed and joked that they might be cousins due to a facial resemblance and the fact that she’d taken a DNA test that revealed ancestry among the people of Sápmi, a region that includes Norway’s far north, Sweden, Finland, and Russia’s Kola Peninsula.

Laura and ilu spent more time together before Laura returned to New York, where her life was the polar opposite of ilu’s.

He dropped out of school at the age of 13 and began working as a reindeer herder, only leaving the village of Kautokeino in Norway, seven hours away from the nearest train station, once – when he took his reindeer to the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Trondheim.

She, on the other hand, was the epitome of a high flyer, having begun her career at the Los Angeles Times before moving to New York and founding a communications firm.

“My first remit was to connect these talks to the world,” she said of her first client, a then-fledgling company called TED.

For a long time, that became a very important part of my life; my job became my identity.”

Laura and ilu stayed in touch thanks to Facebook Messenger, despite his lack of English and her complete lack of Norwegian and Sámi, thanks to Google Translate.

“I was attracted to him, and he was attracted to me.”

“Our conversations were straightforward and straightforward,” she says.

“It’s us.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘I fell in love with a reindeer herder and left city life for the Arctic Circle’