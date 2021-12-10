I flew to South Africa to recover from a breakup, and now I’m stuck here for the holidays.

I flew to South Africa to recover from a break-up, and now I’m stuck here for the holidays.

After South Africa was placed on the red list, a British tourist who flew there to get over a breakup is now stuck there for Christmas.

@wholesome.mils shared her story on social media, explaining how her rash decision means she will be spending the holiday season alone this year.

After her four-and-a-half-year relationship with her boyfriend ended last month, the 21-year-old admitted that she was “feeling down.”

In order to heal her broken heart, she relocated to Cape Town, South Africa, to study yoga.

“I was feeling a little down about a month ago,” she said in the video.

“After a four-and-a-half-year break-up, I decided it would be a really good idea to just book a trip to the other side of the world three days in advance and become a qualified yoga teacher.”

However, after qualifying, the United Kingdom imposed a travel ban on South Africa in a desperate attempt to prevent the Omicron variant from arriving.

The latest mutant strain is to blame for an uptick in new cases in the African country, with some areas seeing a six-fold increase in just a few days.

Millie, unfortunately, is stuck in South Africa until the travel ban is lifted – unless she wants to spend a lot of money quarantining in a hotel in the UK.

“So I’m stuck!” she exclaimed.

“I’m stuck here, and I don’t know why my life is like this.”

I’m spending Christmas alone, so why couldn’t I just go for a walk?”

But it’s not all bad: the newly qualified yoga teacher said she’s been invited to five Christmas celebrations already and that “it’s the most beautiful country ever.”

“But just a mental note for the future,” she said.

“Perhaps just go for a walk, or simply relax.”

Simply put, don’t act on every whim.”

On November 23, South Africa became the first country to warn the rest of the world about Omicron, and now the country is experiencing a sudden fourth wave.

Omicron was first discovered on November 8 in the Gauteng province, which includes Pretoria and Johannesburg.

It has quickly become the country’s most prevalent strain, accounting for 73% of cases genetically sequenced in less than a month.

Meanwhile, an expert claims that the number of confirmed Omicron cases is likely to be five times higher.

According to Professor Paul Hunter, there is current concern that Omicron is “spreading rather faster than the Delta variant.”

As a result, the super mutant Covid strain is “likely” to become dominant in about a month.