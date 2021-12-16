I fought off a ferocious bull shark near the beach that was ripping me apart – I thought it was my last day alive.

I fought off a vicious bull shark near the beach that was ripping me apart, thinking it was my last day alive.

A MAN who was nearly killed by a shark in Australia says he is “lucky to be alive.”

On Sunday, Phillip Brown was spearfishing for barramundi off the coast of Queensland when a bull shark mauled his leg with such force that it dislocated his kneecap.

As he attempted to flee the clutches of the ferocious beast, the 24-year-old felt his leg twist and pop out of the socket, according to 7news.

He cried out for help to his friend and nephew before ordering them to get out of the water as quickly as possible.

“I grabbed my spear gun, spun around with it, and stabbed him on the top of the head,” he recalled.

As the man scrambled to safety, the bull sharks – which are known for being aggressive and swimming in shallow warm waters – continued to circle around the pool of blood.

Mr Brown later wrapped his nephew’s shirt around his gashed leg wound as the group boarded his boat for the mainland.

They carried the injured father of one to his truck after reaching the shore and rushed him to a nearby medical facility.

His injuries were so severe that he was airlifted to a nearby hospital and treated for a dislocated knee and a large wound that had engulfed most of his lower leg.

The shark had twisted his calf 180 degrees, and it was fortunate that his leg was still intact, according to staff.

“He probably would have ripped it off if I didn’t have the dislocated knee,” he said.

Mr Brown, speaking from his hospital bed yesterday, said he was lucky to be alive because the shark was “easily” three meters long.

He told 7news, “I thought it was my last time diving.”

“I had a feeling something bad was going to happen.

He’s a bull shark, and he’ll attack me.”

Bull sharks are one of the deadliest species of sea creatures, and they have been involved in a number of attacks around the world.

The Sun spoke to an American surfer who revealed how one of the beasts almost bit off his foot after he hit the waves earlier this week.

As pictures later taken from his hospital bed showed his torn limb hanging on by a thread, Jeremy Carr described how a shark clamped down on his foot.

Jeremy, however, despite his brush with the shark’s razor teeth…

