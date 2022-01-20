I gagged when I discovered a chicken ‘testicle’ in my KFC Mighty Bucket meal, and I’ve vowed never to eat there again.

When his partner Jade, 27, noticed a ‘hard, ball-like’ piece in her breaded box that oozed a funky-smelling liquid, Scott Lovece, 31, ordered a Mighty Bucket for One from the Braintree KFC.

When Jade discovered the “testicle,” Scott, who was working as a courier when he picked up the order from the Essex branch, said she called him horrified.

“I gagged immediately,” Jade said of her reaction when she saw all of the testicles.

Scott returned home immediately to see if the dreadful discovery was as bad as it sounded.

“I ordered [the meal]for my partner only to receive a call saying she found this’testicle’ or’tumour’ in her food,” Scott explained.

“I was on the phone with her right away, rushing home to see if it looked as bad as it did in the video, and it did!”

“It was tough and smelled strange.”

In the video, a round, clear sphere is covered in a light dusting of breadcrumbs, resembling a chicken’s testicle, as Jade pointed out.

“Well, my partner immediately thought it was a testicle because of the shape and how ‘ball like’ and hard it felt, and then when she pressed it, all the stuff came out of it,” Scott continued.

“After doing some research, we discovered that chickens lack testicles while cockerels do, so we assumed it was a tumor or something.”

“Jade abruptly stopped eating, and we were immediately put off.”

Scott immediately went to the branch where he had picked up the chicken bucket earlier that day to express his dissatisfaction.

“I showed one of the managers,” he explained, “and they were shocked and said it looked disgusting.”

“She apologized and said we needed to see it so their store manager could review it.”

“I went home, put it in a bag, and returned to the store.”

She refunded my meal and requested that I send her the video.

“She took it out the back, put on big blue gloves, and cut it open when I brought it to the store.”

“I didn’t see what came of it, but she said it wasn’t pretty,” says the narrator.

“I thought giving me a refund was the least they could do,” he continued, “but it’s pretty concerning.”

“How many other meals could something like that be in? How would they track it back to figure out how it happened?”

