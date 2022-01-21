I grew up in a Nazi concentration camp run by my sadistic father, who made wallets out of the skin of the inmates – but I saw them as friends.

I grew up in a Nazi death camp run by my sadistic father, who made wallets out of the skin of the inmates – but I saw them as my friends.

Walter Chmielewski, 11, stood beside his father as an emaciated man on the verge of death was dragged to a crematorium.

It was a terrifying sight for Walter, who grew up in a Nazi concentration camp in Austria under the command of his father Karl Chmielewski, a German SS officer known as the “Devil of Gusen.”

During the Holocaust, over 35,000 prisoners were slaughtered at Gusen, a subcamp of Mauthausen, the majority of whom were Poles, Spanish Republicans, Soviet citizens, and Italians.

Prisoners were subjected to starvation, hard labor, and mass executions, with a six-month life expectancy.

Chmielewski, who ran the camp from 1940 to 1942, was known for his ruthlessness and extreme brutality, and was accused of whipping prisoners with a riding crop, scalding them with buckets of boiling water, and making wallets out of their skin.

Walter, on the other hand, saw the inmates as his friends, as did his mother, who enraged her husband by feeding them the same food as the rest of the family when they came to work at the house.

Despite his father’s claims that the prisoners were “criminals, traitors, Jews, parasites” who wanted to “destroy Germany and don’t deserve anything else,” Walter, now 92, never accepted his father’s Nazi beliefs.

He was frequently taken into the camp as a child to see a doctor or have his hair cut, always by inmates.

“As a child, I saw some terrible things… half-naked prisoners standing in the freezing cold on the roll-call square at the camp,” he told The Sun.

“I recall one time when I wanted to see the manufacturing plants, so my father drove me there, and along the way, there was a prisoner who was throwing up.

“He was clearly in bad shape.”

‘See to it that he returns to his place of work right away!’ my father yelled at the guard who was accompanying us.

“Then the guard smacked him in the back with the butt of his rifle and yelled, ‘You lazy one, get back to your work!’ But the prisoner collapsed and passed out.

“An SS guard summoned two Kapos (prisoners in charge for preferential treatment) and dragged him away from the crematorium by his hands.

“I’m not sure if he was taken to the actual crematorium after that.”

I’m not sure if he died there.

It was a hundred meters away.

He was dragged in that direction, however.”

Walter was only permitted to enter one section of the camp,…

There were so many bodies, all naked and covered in excrement… it plagued my dreams for years Walter Chmielewski

My father was furious that Monolo escaped but I was happy for him because he was a friend Walter Chmielewski