I had rekindled my love for my childhood sweetheart and was planning to marry him when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

I had rekindled my love for my childhood sweetheart and planned to marry him, but he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Lisa Clark and Jason Burton, childhood sweethearts, have rekindled their relationship after 30 years and are planning to marry – only for one of them to be diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Jason was diagnosed with terminal cancer on November 3, only eight months after they reconnected. It was his third diagnosis with the illness that had already claimed his mother and brother.

The news came as a “huge blow” to the couple, who had been discussing getting married.

Lisa, on the other hand, was adamant about making Jason her husband, and on December 9, she proposed to him, not knowing how long they’d be together and wanting to marry right away, which seemed impossible.

The couples from Wales will tie the knot on January 30 thanks to family and complete strangers.

“Jason’s father and my mother got together and we hit it off while we were both 16 in 1989,” Lisa, 48, said.

We spent about eight or nine months together.

“Before that, Jason’s mother, Wendy, and brother, Darren, both died of cancer.

His mother and brother both had breast cancer.

He lost his mother shortly before his 16th birthday, and his brother shortly afterward.

“We didn’t have laptops, phones, or anything like that when our parents divorced, so we just lost contact.”

Then, in May 2021, 32 years after they had lost contact, Lisa received an unexpected Facebbok message from Jason, describing how his marriage had broken down.

They met up right away and hit it off like they’d never been apart.

“His marriage fell through, and about eight months ago, he reconnected with me on Facebook, and we hit it off again,” Lisa explained.

“I have a rule that you should get to know someone for at least two years before moving in with them, but he moved in with me after only two months.”

“It felt natural.”

Jason had previously been diagnosed with cancer, she said, with testicular cancer when he was four years old and a tumor removed from his arms in 2013.

The most recent diagnosis, however, came as a shock.

“He had gone to the doctors for other reasons – he had restless legs that could have been unrelated – and they sent him for blood tests,” she explained.

“They told him his liver enzymes were high and advised him to stop drinking, which he did for two months.”

“After that, they did another blood test, and his liver enzymes were still extremely high…

