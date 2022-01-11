‘I have written a lot about hungry mothers who aren’t complete,’ Tessa Hadley says of her new novel Free Love.

The author’s most recent book is set in 1960s London and follows a housewife’s sexual awakening.

She discusses motherhood, embracing change, and revolution.

Tessa Hadley’s new book, Free Love, resembles her first novel, Accidents in the Home, in some ways startlingly.

Both feature housewives who, after a chance encounter with a man, upend their lives, risk estrangement from their children, forego suburban drudgery, and embrace middle-age uncertainty.

Hadley has a lot of experience dealing with uncertainty in her forties and fifties.

After secretly writing and failing to publish four “bad novels” (I find this hard to believe, but she assures me they were “dreadful”) while her children were at school in her thirties, she finally published Accidents at the age of 46 after completing a masters in creative writing at Bath Spa University.

She’s written seven more novels since then, and her lush, insightful prose has twice been shortlisted for the Orange Prize (now the Women’s Prize for Fiction).

Hadley, 65, is in Cardiff when we speak over Zoom, having recently returned after ten years in London to make room for her mother, who has recently turned 90.

She is modest about her accomplishments, but not falsely so.

“I felt like an idiot for a long time when I was writing.

Now I’ve had the incredible fortune of being published and validated.

It feels as if I’m free to do whatever I want.

I adore it.”

The catalyst for change in Free Love is not the allure of a friend’s singledom, nor is it resurrected memories of a more exciting youth, as in Accidents, but global events.

This is a significant departure for Hadley, whose books rarely, if ever, mention events occurring outside the home.

It’s the 1960s, and the social revolution has spread throughout the country, except in the Home Counties, where the novel begins.

One night, Phyllis, the housewife, who had been content with her lot up to that point, finds herself feeling unbearably dull while conversing with Nicky, the twentysomething son of family friends and a bitter pacifist and anti-capitalist who despises traditional British culture and enjoys tomes that denounce modern civilisation as “an appalling error.”

“I used to be a kid in the.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Tessa Hadley on her new novel Free Love: ‘I have written a lot about hungry mothers who aren’t complete’