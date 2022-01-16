I jumped two floors from a shopping mall to see my murdered daughter… it felt like she was calling me.

I jumped two floors from a shopping mall to see my murdered daughter… it felt as if she was calling to me.

AN EXTREMELY ANGRY mother jumped from the second floor of a shopping mall to see her murdered daughter for the first time.

Cherie Rangeley attempted suicide after learning of her ex-partner Garry Bolton’s heinous murder of Paige, her beloved 10-year-old daughter.

When she learned Gary had barricaded himself and Paige inside their home before setting it alight, she was at an inquest into the schoolgirl’s death.

In the early hours of January 2020, both died in a fire.

Cherie said she hit rock bottom after the tragedy and turned to alcoholism to help her cope, according to HullLive.

Paige seemed to be “calling” to the 45-year-old, so she jumped from the second storey of a Hull shopping centre.

“I attempted suicide,” she admitted.

“I was put into a coma for a short time.”

“As a result, I broke my hip and knee, and I’m still confined to a wheelchair.”

“All I wanted to do was be with Paige.”

Some people may find this strange, but I felt Paige calling to me.

“I had a vision, and Paige was there, saying, ‘Come with me.'”

“It’s a good thing I made it.

I’m aware that I now need to find a way to move on and stop injuring myself.”

The inquest, she said in August, “tipped me over the edge,” and she ended up in hospital due to her drinking.

Cherie, on the other hand, claims she hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol in about ten months and intends to stay that way.

Bolton had deliberately started the fire at the Hull house where he and Paige were discovered a short time later, according to the inquest.

The youngster was carried away in her pyjamas before paramedics attempted to save her, but she died in hospital.

At the scene, Bolton was declared dead.

Both died from smoke inhalation, according to a post mortem.

The inquest, which began in August 2021, was concluded by Assistant Coroner Ian Sprakes with a narrative conclusion.

Paige had sent her grandmother a chilling text that read “Daddy is scaring me” in the moments before she died, according to the hearing.

Cherie criticized the inquest’s conclusion on top of the heartbreak of hearing her daughter’s final moments.

“It wasn’t suicide for Paige; Garry murdered my little girl,” she said.

“Really, there’s no conclusion.”

He was under no obligation to take my little girl.

That’s fine if you want to kill yourself, but he didn’t have to take Paige.

“I’m numb, and I didn’t get the answers I expected.”

I’m still not sure where I’m going…

