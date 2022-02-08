‘I just wanna die,’ says a North Carolina man fighting COVID-19 as he awaits sentencing for his role in the Capitol attack.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal prosecutors want a North Carolina man to serve a month in prison for his role in the riot at the United States Capitol.

COVID-19 must first be kicked by James “Les” Little.

On January 1, the former Claremont truck driver began to experience flu-like symptoms.

According to a court filing Friday from his federal public defender, Peter Adolf of Charlotte, he was diagnosed with HIV at the age of 28 and tested positive for the virus shortly after.

Claremont, in Catawba County, is about 45 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Little, who is believed to be in his early 50s, was last seen by a doctor on Thursday, according to his attorney.

Since late last month, he’s been open about his health issues on social media.

“Oh my god, you guys.

Never in my life have I felt so bad.

In a YouTube video posted Thursday, Little said, “I’m burning up.”

Little’s sentencing hearing is set for Friday, but Adolf has requested a postponement because his client’s illness prevents him from “meaningfully participating” in his own defense.

The US Attorney’s Office in Washington has no objections to the request.

As of Monday morning, US District Judge Royce Lamberth had not made a decision on the motion.

Adolf did not respond to an Observer email seeking comment sent on Sunday.

Little was arrested in March on four misdemeanor charges stemming from the incident in January.

Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters storm the Capitol on June 6, 2021, to prevent Congress from certifying the former president’s defeat to Joe Biden.

Little pleaded guilty to one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds in November as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Little, one of at least 17 North Carolina defendants charged in the case, is best known for a raging text fight with a family member from inside the Capitol about the merits of what he had done and whether the election had been rigged, as Trump falsely claimed.

According to court filings, Little wrote, “We just took over the Capitol.”

“And you’re bragging?” retorted the relative.

THIS IS TREASON!!! IF YOU DO NOT CONDEMN THIS, DO NOT SPEAK TO ME AGAIN! HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE PEOPLE IT’S A COUP! YOU OBVIOUSLY HATE.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.