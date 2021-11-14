“I keep forgetting you’re still alive,” Elon Musk says of Bernie Sanders as the war of words continues.

Elon Musk trolls Bernie Sanders, saying, “I keep forgetting you’re still alive,” as the war of words continues.

Senator Bernie Sanders’ statement about taxing the “extremely wealthy” prompted Elon Musk to start his Sunday with a snarky tweet.

Musk said he keeps “forgetting” that Senator Bernie Sanders, who is 80 years old, is “still alive” in a shocking tweet addressed to him.

“We must demand that the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share of taxes.”

“Period,” wrote Senator Sanders.

“I keep forgetting that you’re still alive..” tweeted Musk, whose net worth is estimated to be in the billions of dollars and rising. Senator Bernie Sanders has long advocated for a tax on the ultra-rich, including billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Musk tweeted on November 6 that he “does not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere.”

“I only have stock, so selling stock is the only way I can personally pay taxes.”