I killed my own father to prevent him from murdering my mother – but I never stopped loving him.

I killed my own father to prevent him from murdering my mother, but I never lost love for him.

Alex Pompa, 20, stabbed his father Giuseppe “dozens” of times last April 30 in Collegno, Italy, to protect his terrified mother from a brutal attack.

Despite the campaign of violence the 52-year-old inflicted on his wife, he maintained he had no memory of the murder and heartbreakingly said he would give his life for his slain father.

After hearing harrowing recordings of his father’s jealous outbursts, Alex was acquitted by a jury at the Court of Assizes in Turin.

The domineering father beat up on the 20-year-old, his brother, and his mother on a regular basis, to the point where the kids planned their schedules so that their mother was never alone with her husband.

Guiseppe allegedly abused and controlled her, and her sons became collateral damage when they rushed to her defense.

Despite the constant abuse he, his brother, and his mother were subjected to, Alex said, “I never stopped loving my father.”

Guiseppe was convinced that his wife, a cashier at a local supermarket, was having multiple affairs with her coworkers.

“As a cashier at the supermarket, she would smile at the customers, and that didn’t sit well with my father,” Alex explained, according to local media.

After spying on his wife at work and noticing that a coworker had touched her on the shoulder twice, Giuseppe erupted in a rage on April 30, 2020.

Before attacking her, he allegedly drank several glasses of wine, believing he had caught her flirting with one of her alleged lovers.

Alex, desperate after witnessing his mother’s brutal beating at the family home, grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed his father.

“I have no memories of those moments, I was completely in shock,” Alex said after his court appearance.

“I am truly sorry for what I did; I promised myself from the beginning that if I could go back in time, I would never do it again.”

I’d rather die than betray my father.”

As his father was pronounced dead at the scene, he called 911 himself and immediately confessed his actions to the cops.

His mother had previously testified in court that her son’s actions had saved her son’s life…

