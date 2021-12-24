‘I know what it’s like to be homeless during the holidays, so I volunteer every year.’

‘I understand what it’s like to be homeless during the holidays; now I volunteer every year.’

Tracy Dickinson will spend her Christmas Day doing what she enjoys most: assisting the homeless.

While many of us will be unwinding in front of the television on Saturday after a post-Christmas dinner slump, Tracy Dickinson will be in the midst of one of her busiest seasons of the year.

She is part of a small group of people who are foregoing a “normal” Christmas Day to help some of the estimated 2,688 people sleeping rough in the UK.

Dickinson spent four years as a homeless person and understands what it’s like to be left out in the cold during the holidays.

She serves Christmas lunch to 60-100 homeless people in Nottingham every year on December 25th, assisted by a group of volunteers.

“We’ve been doing Christmas Day for six years, and they’ve become like family to me,” she says.

“It’s not just about the food; it’s about interacting with them and learning about their feelings.”

“If I had a big house, I’d invite them all to Christmas lunch.”

But this is the only way I can say, ‘Come on, let’s spend some time together.’ They’re not alone for a few hours.”

At 11 a.m., Dickinson and a group of six or seven “core” volunteers set the tables with napkins, crackers, and cutlery and begin serving the food.

“On Christmas Eve, we don’t sleep.

I always arrive bleary-eyed after cooking turkeys and preparing all the vegetables.

So that everything stays at the right temperature, we keep the deserts in cool boxes and the turkey in insulated containers.”

In Nottingham’s city center, the line for food snakes around Trinity Square.

Everyone is “served with respect and dignity,” with turkey or beef, Yorkshire puddings, vegetables, and gravy aplenty, as well as Christmas pudding, cheesecakes, and chocolates for dessert.

“We only come to a halt when all of the food has been consumed,” Dickinson explains.

“We’ve only run out of food once in all these years, and I went down to a nearby chip shop that was open and bought fish and chips for the guys who arrived a little late.”

“There isn’t anyone who isn’t accepted.”

A goodie bag containing sandwiches, crisps, and cakes, as well as toiletries, clothing, and water, is also given to each participant.

In addition, rucksacks, sleeping bags, and tents are provided.

On Christmas Day, Dickinson describes the atmosphere as “euphoric” and says she.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘I know what it’s like to be homeless at Christmas – now I volunteer every year’