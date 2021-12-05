I know where my father was buried by ISIS terrorists, and I’d like to bring a piece of him back with me.

I know where ISIS terrorists buried my father, and I’d like to bring a piece of him home with me.

When Bethany Haines’ father was brutally murdered in Syria by an IS terrorist known as Jihadi John, she had no idea where she was.

Now, the daughter of David, a British aid worker who was killed in September 2014, has painstakingly pieced together his final days.

She believes she knows the location of his final resting place based on information from local police, fellow hostages, and testimony from other terrorists.

Bethany has “longitude and latitude co-ordinates” that point to a location in the hills near Raqqa.

She also revealed for the first time in an exclusive interview that she is determined to bring “something of him home.”

The 24-year-old also took aim at the Foreign Office, claiming she was kept in the dark while he was held captive by ISIS and during her subsequent crusade after his death.

“I want to bring something of my father home,” she explained, “and I’m now starting to find out the answers to all of my questions.”

“I discovered where he was, what he was up to, who was holding him, and how he was being treated.

I believe I know where he was laid to rest.

“I believe the Foreign Office has failed to assist me; in fact, they were aware of all of these answers from the beginning and chose not to inform us.”

“There’s a lot of rage.”

I’d like to travel to Syria as soon as possible to retrieve some of his remains.”

Today, Bethany describes how she recently locked gazes with one of her father’s captors at a US trial, how she wants face-to-face meetings with his other tormentors, and how she turned down a meeting in Syria with IS bride Shamima Begum, claiming “there would have been violence if I had met her.”

In September 2014, a video of a frail and pale David, 44, kneeling next to knife-wielding British-born terrorist Mohammed Emwazi shocked the world.

David, from Perth, said then-Prime Minister David Cameron was “entirely responsible for my execution” and that he had been let down by “our Parliament’s selfish decisions” in his chilling final words to the camera.

We have Bethany’s permission to use the last image of her father who is still alive.

David, a former RAF member, had visited some of the world’s most dangerous locations.

So she was unconcerned when he told Bethany in January 2013 that he was going to Turkey on an aid mission.

“You go on vacation there, so what could be the problem?” explained a 15-year-old student.

“I never imagined it would be my last time seeing him.”

Her mother told her the following month…

