I legally changed my name to Murray Christmas 15 years ago, and I’ll never change it back because I love the holiday season.

A MAN has revealed that he legally changed his name to Murray Christmas 15 years ago and has never considered reverting to his previous name.

Murray Christmas, born Murray Hull, 33, admits he adores the holiday season and says he hasn’t looked back since making the risky decision.

The Durham native, 33, claims that his name brings joy to others.

“I really enjoy having the name, and it’s been a good talking point all the time when meeting people, it becomes the perfect ice-breaker,” he told Bristol Live.

“It’s flattering because it means I’m always recognisable and people will always remember you.”

Murray claims that he made the decision to change his name on the spur of the moment, and that while some of his friends and family were initially skeptical, they eventually accepted his decision.

“I changed my last name to Christmas when I was 18 because I really wanted to.”

Actually, there was no reason.

“I was watching TV with my best friend when a Christmas commercial came on.”

As a result, my friend joked that the name Christmas might be a good fit.

“And then, without thinking, I blurted out ‘Murray Christmas,’ and we both burst out laughing.”

I decided right then and there that this was the name I wanted for the rest of my life.

“At first, some people I knew were skeptical because they couldn’t see it at all.”

“However, they quickly adjusted to the name,” he added.

“They don’t always say ‘Merry Christmas’ during this time, but it has to happen at some point.”

People usually don’t believe it’s his real name, and some even wonder if he was born on Christmas Day, he said.

“I remember this one time staying in a hostel in Sydney and meeting this group who after introducing themselves told me that they had my ID saved on their phone gallery,” the former ski instructor, who has worked all over the world, recalled.

“Sometimes, someone tries to sneakily take a picture of my ID.”

“They most likely sent the photo to all of their friends, and it must have circulated widely through whatever means.”

“So someone in Australia knows who I am and has a photo of my ID on his phone.”