I let my ‘Hot Mess’ years drag on into my 30s, but now I’m making an effort to take care of myself.

I let my ‘Hot Mess’ years drag on into my 30s, but now I’m finally making an effort to take care of myself.

When I was in my twenties, I bought into a narrative that predicted a decade of total and complete chaos.

Thanks to Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) and Adele’s recently released 30, I’ve been thinking about the chaos of my twenties.

As a thirty-something myself, I’ve been following suit as two global megastars now in their 30s reflect on their 20s.

I miss my hedonistic youth, the time when I was “happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time,” as Swift describes it.

Looking back at yourself as a Bambi on ice, living off Pizza Express vouchers, has a certain charm.

I miss the thrills, naivety, and low-stakes nature of it all now and then.

However, when I was in my twenties, I clung to a narrative that predicted a decade of total chaos.

To live fully during this period, I had to be surrounded by booze, inappropriately older men, and hangovers.

I was supposed to be out five nights a week, seeking strangers and opportunities while ignoring sleep, health, and nutrition.

At least, that’s what I took away from many of the women I saw on TV.

I learned that your 20s were a period for dealing with disasters – both romantic and professional – from the chaos of Lena Dunham’s hipster Girls cast to the calamities of Rachel Green in Friends attempting to be economically independent.

Although she was in her early 30s, Carrie Bradshaw’s life of sweaters in the oven and a shady relationship with Big in Sex and the City fits into this type of role model as well.

This was before the Instagramification of health, wellness, and self-care.

The allure wasn’t in thriving, but in surviving.

It was a great alibi, a one-size-fits-all excuse, to pick this storyline for myself.

It didn’t matter if I was late for work, broke, or overly inebriated; this, I told myself, was the free-falling of my twenties that I had been waiting for.

I liked to think I was defying gender expectations.

Yes, I was a woman, but don’t expect me to be well-organized, accountable, or responsible.

