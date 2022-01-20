I lost £150,000 to a crypto romance scammer… we were planning our lives together when my savings vanished in the blink of an eye.

I lost £150,000 to a crypto romance scammer… we were planning our future together when my savings vanished in the blink of an eye.

After being targeted by a cryptocurrency fraudster, a heartbroken bloke lost £150,000 in a romance scam.

After going through a difficult breakup, Tom met the scammer, Jia, on an online dating app.

In 2020, he started looking for companionship online, and he used an online site that looked for women from outside of the UK.

Jia’s promises that she would move in with him and they would build a wealthy lifestyle together drew Tom, a 30-year-old Weston-super-Mare resident, in.

“I was in a bad place,” he admitted.

I was depressed after the break-up.

“It really messed me up to the point where it clearly impaired my judgment to the point where I let this person manipulate me into doing something I would never have done otherwise.”

“Trust was established, but it vanished in the blink of an eye.

I couldn’t eat because I was sick to my stomach.

I’ve put in a lot of time and effort to be financially secure for the rest of my life.

“It’s like holding a winning lottery ticket and having it blown away by the wind.”

It’s destroyed my life.”

Before the scammer started talking to him about Bitcoin, the couple was regularly communicating via WhatsApp and videochat.

She showed him screenshots of her allegedly earning thousands of dollars from cryptocurrency and spending it on a flashy sports car.

When he refused to trade Bitcoin, she enraged him by accusing him of being naive about the currency, prompting him to download a trading app to his phone.

Despite several functions not working, Jia reassured him that the website was legitimate.

Tom then transferred £1,165 in Bitcoin into an online wallet, with Jia guiding him through the process, but insisted on withdrawing his funds to prove the transaction was not fraudulent.

“It convinced me that, even though I had doubts about the trading platform, maybe it is legit because it wasn’t keeping my money, it was giving it back,” he said.

“She presented herself as a savvy investor with insider information.

She talked about the future, her plans to move to the United Kingdom, and how we could work together to create a prosperous lifestyle.

“I had concerns, but everything she was doing to earn my trust was enough to keep me there.”

“It can be extremely difficult to tell a genuine investment opportunity apart from a fraudulent one in terms of investments – even experienced investors have been caught out,” she said.

“Fraudsters use a variety of techniques to make the investment appear legitimate, including sending small returns, creating…

