‘I love roles where weight isn’t mentioned – it’s not a focus of who I am,’ says Danielle Macdonald of The Tourist.

Danielle Macdonald of The Tourist says, “I love roles where weight isn’t mentioned – it’s not the focus of who I am.”

The actor discusses playing a cop, learning to rap, and inclusivity while starring alongside Jamie Dornan in a new BBC One drama.

Whether it’s Angela Black’s domestic abuse, The Missing’s heartbreaking loss of a child, or Rellik’s serial-killer thriller in reverse, the dramas of Harry and Jack Williams are consistently unsettling.

The Tourist, in which Jamie Dornan’s nameless protagonist is thrown into the Australian Outback and loses his memory after being run off the road by an oil truck, is perhaps the most disturbing of all.

With the help of a local barmaid (Line of Duty’s Shalom Brune-Franklin) and a newbie cop (Danielle Macdonald), The Man must piece his identity back together in the vast, unforgiving environment; it’s no coincidence that Wolf Creek was filmed nearby.

Thank goodness for Danielle Macdonald, who plays Helen Chambers, a green but determined probationary constable and former traffic cop who appears determined to guide The Man through his ordeal with good cheer and can-do spirit, cracking bad jokes, lending him money, and being visibly delighted when he makes an early breakthrough.

After two weeks of quarantine, Macdonald went from lockdown in Los Angeles to the wide-open, Covid-free spaces of South Australia: a disorienting experience.

“In the town we were staying in, there were only two pubs,” she says.

“Over the pool table, everyone got to know each other.”

Jamie is an obnoxiously good player, but he was gracious enough to coach me.”

Helen is perhaps the least enigmatic and ambiguous character in The Tourist, the only one who appears to have no hidden agenda or secrets, akin to Marge Gunderson’s character in Fargo as a good person trying to do the best she can in a bad world.

Helen is trying to do a good job she has barely started, as Macdonald reminds me over Zoom from London (an Australian expat in LA since 2009, she is staying with Brune-Franklin during the publicity tour).

“She’s only been a cop for a week, so she’s still getting her bearings and isn’t completely trusting her instincts.”

It’s fascinating to watch her develop and find inner strength throughout the series, especially since she’s someone who doesn’t quite fit in.

