I make £10,000 a month pumping breast milk for perverts on Onlyfans… now I’m debt-free.

I make £10,000 a month pumping breast milk for perverts on Onlyfans… and now I’m debt-free!

A MOTHER OF THREE has revealed that she earns up to £10,000 a month by selling videos of her pumping milk on OnlyFans.

Alice Lovegood, a 27-year-old from Devon, was even offered £100,000 to breastfeed a fan.

“Before I started doing this last year, our life was very different,” Alice, who has an eight-year-old son, a three-year-old son, and a seven-month-old daughter with her husband, said.

“We were over £15k in debt, I worked every weekend, and we had never gone on a family vacation.”

“Now I have the option of enrolling my children in a good school and spending quality time with them.”

“I understand that some people find videos of my breastmilk to be disgusting, but it’s natural, and I don’t care what others think.”

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, and I appreciate the self-assurance it has given me.”

Alice began working in this field after becoming pregnant with her third child, and she now receives thousands of requests for videos of her lactating breasts.

She’s now thinking about selling her breast milk to fans for over £300 each.

“People want to see me squirt milk from your boobs, drink my breast milk, and pump milk from my boobs dressed as a cow,” she says.

“A lot of my fans say my content is actually quite wholesome! My fans sometimes just like the sound of pumping milk or seeing me in a nursing bra!”

“Because I was getting so many requests for it, I was willing to sell my breastmilk for £300 for 100ml at one point.”

However, because of the pandemic, I decided that it was no longer safe.

“One of my fans offered me £100,000 to breastfeed him,” she said.

It was a colossal sum, but I politely declined.”

When Alice unexpectedly became pregnant with her youngest child in August 2020, she was working as a cash-strapped family assessment worker.

“My husband and I weren’t planning on having another child, so getting pregnant was a complete shock,” Alice explains.

“With a third child on the way, we were under a lot more financial stress.”

I’d always been a sexual person, and I knew that pregnancy was a fetish, so I figured I could make some extra cash to help us out.”

So, beginning in February of last year, she began posting photos of her pregnant belly on OnlyFans, initially with my face hidden.

