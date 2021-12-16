I make $70,000 a week selling my FARTS to strangers – it’s not for the faint of heart, says the reality star.

Selling my FARTS to strangers earns me (dollar)70,000 per week – it’s not for the faint of heart, says reality star.

A REALITY TV star has been earning (dollar)70,000 per week by selling her farts in jars to strangers.

Stephanie Matto gained a large social media following after appearing on the Australian show 90 Day Fiancé, but she now earns over £37,000 from her wacky business, which she insists is not for the faint of heart.

Stephanie’s social media audience grew to 230,000 thanks to her raunchy snaps after her reality show’s disastrous relationship with Erika Owens.

Stephanie has smelt success with her latest money-making move: selling jars of her farts, thanks to her large audience.

Stephanie reveals in an Instagram post that she decided to sell her farts due to “popular demand.”

However, she told her followers that these delicate jars of stink could only be purchased for the next ten days on her social media platform Unfiltrd.

She puts her flatulence in a glass mason jar, closes the lid, and mails it to her supporters for £750 each.

In a TikTok video, she revealed that she earned nearly AUD (dollar)70,000 in one week.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, she explained, “Working on my own adult-friendly platform these past few months has made me very aware of the different types of niches and markets that are out there.”

“Over the years, I’ve received a few messages from men and women interested in purchasing my used bras, panties, hair, bathwater, and other personal items.

“I thought farts were extremely unusual, but also fun, quirky, and unique.”

It’s almost like a one-of-a-kind item!”

Stephanie revealed her typical day in a now-viral TikTok last month, and explained how she prepares her body to pump out a load of gas.

She said her favorite breakfast foods are beans, a protein muffin, hard-boiled eggs, a protein shake, and yoghurt.

All of those ingredients appear to combine in her stomach, resulting in not only a lot of flatulence but also some unpleasant odors.

However, she has recently begun to incorporate a new feature into her product.

“I like to add flower petals,” she explained.

They attach the scent and make it last longer, in my opinion.

“I also like to leave a personal note when I’m done with my jar.”

She also did a lighthearted Qandamp;A about her farts, revealing that the scent in the jar was “most prominent for the first two days.”

Stephanie claims she is inundated with requests almost every day and is now struggling to keep up.

“One,” says Matto.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.