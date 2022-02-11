I met the Tinder Swindler for coffee and cigar shopping, but after spotting red flags, I declined to date him again.

A WOMAN who went on a coffee date with the Tinder Swindler has revealed she turned down a second date with him after noticing several red flags.

While living in Munich, Germany, Valeria Calpanchay went out with Simon Leviev, a 31-year-old conman, and said she noticed his strange behavior right away.

She admitted that she didn’t have “any serious suspicions” at the time, but that she “expected maybe he wasn’t who he said he was.”

However, she was taken aback when she read an article about the Tinder Swindler a few years later and then watched the hit Netflix documentary about him.

“Our date was very spontaneous, and happened a day after we matched,” she told the Mirror.

He texted me after I finished work to see if I was available to meet up.

“I believe he left a voice message.”

“My first thought was,’millionaires don’t need to flash their money on Tinder.’

So I was interested to see what he was like in person.”

She described him as a “talkative guy” who “was more into talking about himself” and who appeared to want to project the image of being “mysterious.”

Valeria stated that she met the conman on Tinder and thought “it’d be nice to meet up” because “he seemed good looking and that he traveled a lot.”

Leviev “immediately” asked for her WhatsApp number, she said, and they set up a date shortly after.

She went on to say that their date was “nothing alarming,” but she was still “unsure if he was genuine or not.”

“I remember we sat for five minutes, and then he suggested we go somewhere else because he didn’t like the menu,” she recalled.

“Then I accompanied him to a posh cigar shop because he wanted to try one.”

We then went into a mall and sat at a cafe that appeared to be quite pricey.”

Other red flags, she said, were his refusal to tell her where he was from, the fact that he had two phones, and that he made a couple of phone calls during the date.

“It was also strange that he would talk about other girls, saying they always sent him photos, and he even showed me some,” she continued.

I wouldn’t trust someone who shows private photos of other girls.”

Leviev messaged her later that night, she said, inviting her to a party at his house.

“It was already very late, and I was in my pyjamas, so of course…,” she explained.

