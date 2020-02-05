‘I need a Toobi in my life’: Married At First Sight fans fawn over Vanessa Romito’s maid of honour

Married At First Sight fans can’t get enough of bride Vanessa Romito’s maid of honour, Toobi Lee.

The 29-year-old hair stylist and makeup artist stepped in to be there for Vanessa, 31, when her family couldn’t make it to her marriage with single dad Chris Nicholls.

‘Toobi is the most inspirational person in my life. His confidence definitely rubs off on me,’ Vanessa said on Wednesday’s episode.

The self-proclaimed ‘full-time Goddess’ on Instagram won fans over with his stunning ensemble and supportive personality.

‘Can I just say how much I love Toobi,’ one fan wrote on Twitter.

‘Yaaaaaaaaas girl, Vanessa’s bridesmaid,’ another said, adding a gif of Supermodel of the World, Ru Paul.

Two accounts declared: ‘I need a Toobi in my life.’

‘We all need a friend like Toobi to be honest,’ a Twitter user agreed.

‘Toobi supporting Vanessa is wholesome as f**k,’ another account gushed.

Other fans were loving Toobi’s outfit, as he rocked a figure-hugging khaki mini-dress, which flaunted his intricate tattoo chest piece.

‘Toobi over here rocking a short dress and heels better than I do. What a babe,’ one account said.

Fans were also impressed with the representation of the LGBTQI+ community on this season, after Tash and Amanda’s same-sex wedding on Wednesday night.

‘MAFS is legit the most inclusive reality TV show. Who would have thunk [sic]it,’ one account said.