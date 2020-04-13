‘I owe them my life’: UK PM discharged from hospital

LONDON

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the hospital on Sunday after a week of treatment following a bout with coronavirus.

His spokesman said: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers,” the prime minister’s country house.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ [Hospital] for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

Yesterday local media reported that Johnson paid tribute to National Health Service staff who looked after him, saying: “I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life.”

Johnson had spent the three nights in intensive care after being admitted to hospital last Sunday. He tested positive for coronavirus on March 26.

British health authorities announced on Saturday that the U.K.-wide death toll from coronavirus rose 917 in the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health reported: “269,598 people have been tested of which 78,991 tested positive.

“As of 5pm on 10 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 9,875 have sadly died.”

Since appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University shows that worldwide infections are near 1.79 million, with a death toll of almost 110,000. Nearly 406,000 people have recovered.