‘I posted a photo of Ahmaud Arbery’s dead body on Snapchat,’ says the killer’s sister, Travis McMichael.

Travis McMichael’s sister admitted to sending a disturbing image of Ahmaud Arbery’s blood-soaked body to the 25-year-old’s killer on Snapchat.

On Wednesday, Travis, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and their friend William “Roddie” Bryan were all found guilty of Arbery’s murder.

On February 23, 2020, Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia.

Lindsay McMichael, Travis’ sister, admitted to posting an unedited image of Arbery’s body on her Snapchat account, but claimed she did so accidentally.

“When I posted that picture, I had no nefarious or malicious intent,” she said.

“The thing is, I’m a huge fan of true crime – I listen to four or five podcasts a week, and I’m always watching stuff like that.”

“It was more of a ‘Holy s***, I can’t believe this has happened’ kind of thing.”

“It was a dreadful decision.”

Lee Merritt, an attorney for the Arbery family at the time, slammed Lindsay’s actions, calling the chilling image “very disturbing.”

After the three men were convicted of Arbery’s murder, Arbery’s mother sobbed in the courtroom and shouted “justice.”

Wanda Cooper-Jones explained that the family had been waiting for justice for a long time.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Ahmaud Arbery live blog.

“My prayers were answered,” she said.

We were finally able to bring Ahmaud to justice after a long trial.

“Today was a fantastic day.”

The McMichael’s confronted Arbery, claiming he was a suspect in a series of alleged local break-ins.

The McMichaels allegedly followed him in their white pickup truck, armed with a pistol and shotgun, in order to make a “citizen’s arrest.”

Travis fatally shot Arbery three times after exiting the truck and later claimed self-defense.

According to authorities, he claimed Arbery grabbed his gun and refused his command to get on the ground.

The first shot was believed to have been to Arbery’s chest, the second to his hand, and the third to his chest before he collapsed.

Bryan videotaped the fatal shooting.

After the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police, months after Arbery was shot, the video of his death went viral, leading to the trio’s arrests.

The three men all entered not guilty pleas before the judge, but were found guilty on different counts.

Travis was charged with malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony, all of which he was found guilty of.

Gregory was acquitted of the charges.

