‘I pray that there will be another rescue,’ says one survivor of a multi-state tornado outbreak.

MAYFIELD, Ky. – Mayfield is a small town in the state of Kentucky

— Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak ripped through the middle of the United States, killing dozens of people and leaving communities in ruins.

As the stormfront smashed apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, and flattened an Amazon distribution center, a twister carved a track that could rival the longest on record.

“I hope and pray for another rescue.”

“I hope there will be another one or two,” Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said.

As crews sifted through the wreckage of the Mayfield candle factory, where 110 people were working overnight Friday when the storm hit, Andy Beshear said.

A total of forty of them were rescued.

Jeremy Creason, the city’s fire chief and EMS director, said, “At times, we had to crawl over casualties to get to live victims.”

By late Saturday, 22 people had been confirmed dead in Kentucky, with 11 of them in and around Bowling Green.

However, Beshear estimated that up to 70 people were killed when a twister swept through his state for more than 200 miles, and that the death toll could rise to more than 100 in ten or more counties.

Six people were killed in Illinois, where an Amazon facility was hit; four were killed in Tennessee; two were killed in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed; and two were killed in Missouri.

If early reports are correct, the tornado “will likely go down as one of the longest track violent tornadoes in US history,” according to Victor Gensini, a researcher at Northern Illinois University who studies extreme weather.

In March 1925, the world’s longest tornado tracked for about 220 miles across Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

However, according to Gensini, the twister could have lasted nearly 250 miles (400 kilometers).

The storm was even more remarkable because it occurred in December, when colder weather usually prevents tornadoes, according to him.

In Mayfield, a city of about 10,000 people in western Kentucky, debris from destroyed buildings and shredded trees covered the ground.

The streets were littered with twisted metal sheeting, downed power lines, and smashed cars.

The still-standing buildings had their windows and roofs blown off.

Janine Denise Johnson Williams, 50, was among those reported missing from the candle factory…

